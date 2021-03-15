McKewon: Huskers 'have a foundation in place,' so roster won't change as much this offseason

Expect a few transfers and/or departures — it’s the business of college basketball, especially given the sport is played internationally — with a large core of points and rebounds returning. Coaches didn't think the program was “close,” if you will, after a 7-25 campaign in 2019-20, hence the mass exodus of players. That’s not the mood in 2021.

If Webster or Thorbjarnarson come back, it’s a signal one or both see the success coming.

Recruiting never stops, so if some players depart, Nebraska will likely fill some but probably not all of the open scholarships. Transfers would be more likely than freshmen.

Can Nebraska reach the middle of the Big Ten pack in 2021-22? Check back in a month, as the answer may depend on how many Big Ten seniors choose to return since the NCAA is allowing all to do so.

Wisconsin's seven seniors include all of its best players and Dr. Flop, Brad Davison. Is Barry Alvarez shooing those guys out the door the way he did spring sport athletes in 2020? Don't rule out the impact of an immediate eligibility waiver attached to all first-time transfers, should the NCAA approve it. Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis can play for anybody. A waiver gives him the ability to do so.

Fun facts