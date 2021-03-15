McKewon: Huskers 'have a foundation in place,' so roster won't change as much this offseason

LINCOLN — The last Nebraska basketball game of the season held true to form.
The first half of NU’s Big Ten tournament trip — the Huskers had a 37-23 halftime lead over Penn State — had social media buzzing over the 3-point shooting and stingy defense, but Nebraska followed that 20 minutes with six minutes of turnovers and quick fouls. NU eventually lost 72-66.
"We’re going to have to be a more consistent basketball team next year in order to win these types of games," coach Fred Hoiberg said after the end of a 7-20 season. "We’re showing a lot of great flashes — we’re a much better team now that we were last year. We’re a better team than we were at the beginning of the season. We have things we can build on."
He has been quick to praise and slow to anger this year. Just as Nebraska began to find its stride in early January, COVID-19 infected most players and several coaches — Hoiberg included — sidelining the team for four weeks. Upon NU’s return, it played 15 games in 32 days, winning three and losing six more by 10 points or fewer.
The Huskers were run out of the gym just once — at Iowa — in those 15 games. Despite a month off for the shutdown and reduced access to NU’s training table, there were no major injuries. That's a testament to Hoiberg’s use of NU sports scientist Chris Bach to monitor player wear and tear during games.
Still, it was an adversity-filled year in the nation’s best basketball league.
Hoiberg expects this offseason to be a little quieter than the past two, when the glass doors of Hendricks Training Complex revolved with players leaving and joining the program. Leading scorer Teddy Allen and walk-on Bret Porter already left in 2021, though Allen’s departure on March 1 almost feels like old news. Coaches have already met with some players about their futures and will finish the meetings early this week.
“We’re not going to have a whole new team next year where you’ve got to introduce a system and pretty much start from scratch, which is what we’ve done the first two years,” Hoiberg said. “We have a foundation in place, and that’s huge moving forward.”
Trey McGowens is a big piece. The junior averaged 10.7 points, and his 38 steals ranked fourth in the Big Ten.
“I love our group,” McGowens said. “I feel like next season is going to be the same core group of guys, and the chemistry got there at the end of the season.”
Dalano Banton notched the program’s second triple-double and appeared briefly on NBA draft radars as a 6-foot-9 guard with unique gifts as a passer. Entering Big Ten play, he was averaging 13.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
In the 15 games after the COVID pause, those figures dipped to 7.0, 5.1 and 2.9. Banton, still 21, will benefit most from broader access to the training table. A few extra pounds on the frame will help for Big Ten play.
Forward Lat Mayen — 8.6 points per game, 34.8% from 3-point range — will return. And though junior Derrick Walker was recognized alongside seniors Thor Thorbjarnarson and Kobe Webster on Senior Day this year, Hoiberg said the 6-8 forward, who averaged 5.9 points and 4.7 rebounds in 16 games, will be back next season, too. Walker, who dished out nearly two assists per game, was a key high post cog in the offense.
Six-foot-10, 228-pound freshman Eduardo Andre, who jumped Yvan Ouedraogo as the team’s No. 2 post late in the season, showed impressive flashes, averaging 2.7 points and 2.2 rebounds in what amounted to a free year. Hoiberg says Andre, who turns 20 in May, has the physical tools to be “special.” Ouedraogo turns 19 next week.
Trevor Lakes, who averaged 3.2 points per game, has one year of eligibility left. Late in the season, he started to take minutes from Shamiel Stevenson, who led the team in turnovers per 40 minutes. Freshman Elijah Wood took up a spot at the end of NU’s bench while sophomore Akol Arop sat out the year with a knee injury.
What else?
NU adds three recruits in five-star high school signee Bryce McGowens — Trey’s younger brother — four-star high school signee Wilhelm Breidenbach, and Ranger College sharpshooter Keisei Tominaga, who is making 51.4% of his 3-pointers this season. Bryce is the headliner, but once it was clear how valuable Walker is in Nebraska’s offense, the 6-9, 210-pound Breidenbach could make a quick impact, too, as a reserve.
Webster and Thorbjarnarson, who completed their fourth seasons, have decisions to make. Hoiberg has welcomed both to return — their scholarships won’t count against next year’s total — and each started the last five games of the season, when NU finished 2-3 and averaged 71.6 points per contest. Webster averaged 12.8 points over the last six, making 43% of his 3s. He’s 14 months younger than Thorbjarnarson, who turns 23 in May.
Expect a few transfers and/or departures — it’s the business of college basketball, especially given the sport is played internationally — with a large core of points and rebounds returning. Coaches didn't think the program was “close,” if you will, after a 7-25 campaign in 2019-20, hence the mass exodus of players. That’s not the mood in 2021.
If Webster or Thorbjarnarson come back, it’s a signal one or both see the success coming.
Recruiting never stops, so if some players depart, Nebraska will likely fill some but probably not all of the open scholarships. Transfers would be more likely than freshmen.
Can Nebraska reach the middle of the Big Ten pack in 2021-22? Check back in a month, as the answer may depend on how many Big Ten seniors choose to return since the NCAA is allowing all to do so.
Wisconsin's seven seniors include all of its best players and Dr. Flop, Brad Davison. Is Barry Alvarez shooing those guys out the door the way he did spring sport athletes in 2020? Don't rule out the impact of an immediate eligibility waiver attached to all first-time transfers, should the NCAA approve it. Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis can play for anybody. A waiver gives him the ability to do so.
Fun facts
Four of NU’s top 10 assists games came in the last seven contests of the year — two after Allen left.
“Our offense has really picked up this last three weeks of the season,” Hoiberg said. “You look at our assist numbers — that’s where we need them to be.”
NU turned the ball over on 19.6% of its possessions, according to KenPom. That's 206th nationally and was the highest turnover rate since the 2011-12 season, the Huskers’ first in the Big Ten.
If you’re into analytics — and College Basketball Reference is — the guy who led NU in “win shares per 40 minutes” may surprise you. It’s Andre.
That’s partially a function of his limited minutes and partially a reflection of good things that happened when Andre was on the floor.
Of the 2020 players who departed, Cam Mack (11.2 points and 7.7 assists per game at Prairie View A&M) had the best season, followed by Samari Curtis (10.4 points at Evansville), Kevin Cross (6.9 points and 4.7 rebounds at Tulane), Charlie Easley (5 points and 2.7 rebounds at South Dakota State) and Jervay Green (1.8 points at Pacific).
Dachon Burke left basketball to start a fashion business. Noah Vedral transferred to Rutgers and started at quarterback. Brant Banks and his headband did not return to the basketball program and remains an offensive lineman for the Huskers.
You want 2019 transfers and decommits, too?
Thomas Allen averaged 7.2 points in 17 games at North Carolina State before an ankle injury, followed by Nana Akenten (9.3 points and 5.8 rebounds at Southeast Missouri State) and Brady Heiman (1.6 points and 1.7 rebounds at South Dakota). Amir Harris didn’t play at George Washington in 2020-21. Former recruit Mika Adams-Woods averaged 8.5 points and two assists at Cincinnati.
Dre Davis, who would have been part of NU’s 2020 class, averaged 7.5 points and 3.2 rebounds at Louisville, and Lincoln North Star graduate Donovan Williams appeared in six games at Oklahoma State. He has yet to score, but the Cowboys’ best player, guard Cade Cunningham, is a one-and-done guy zooming toward the NBA.
Photos: Nebraska basketball defeats Rutgers
402-540-4222,