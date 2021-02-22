McKewon: Making Fred Hoiberg's system work in the Big Ten is no slam dunk

Hoiberg rolled with some of the “get it” guys.

Reserves Kobe Webster, Thor Thorbjarnarson, Shamiel Stevenson and Yvan Ouedraogo are not perfect — they’re coming off the bench for a reason — but they’ll hound on defense and played a step faster than the starters on offense in attacking the basket, sometimes, it seemed, just to move the ball to the other side of the court with an aggressive dribble and pass. Maybe the starters had mental or physical fatigue, but the reserves played … like starters.

As the game wore on and the reserves missed some second-half shots — good looks, Hoiberg said — the moment passed, and Purdue went on a run and put the game away. But not without Hoiberg starting the second half with four reserves.

“I just felt they deserved a start in the second half,” Hoiberg said. “I was going to play the guys I felt gave us the best chance to be competitive and win the game.”

Midway through the 2020 football season, you saw Frost and offensive coordinator Matt Lubick play the receivers who got the offense more — walk-ons like Levi Falck, Wyatt Liewer and Oliver Martin — and some of the younger scholarship guys less.