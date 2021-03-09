McKewon: Storylines and predictions for the Big Ten men's basketball tournament

» Hawkeyes hunting a top seed — and tournament title: Iowa seems to be a solid No. 2 seed, but it could move up to the top line by winning the title and beating Illinois and Michigan along the way. Iowa has won seven of its last eight, and its only conference losses this season came against the Illini and Wolverines. Avenging those — while making the reasonable argument that Michigan hasn't quite been the same team in the last two weeks — could make the selection committee’s decision interesting. Will Iowa have Joe Wieskamp available?

» Hoosier blues: When Indiana beat Minnesota in mid-February, it improved to 12-9 and appeared headed for the NCAA tournament, a minimum standard for the program. IU has since lost five straight — including two to Michigan State — and needs three wins to play its way back in. Are these the final days of IU coach Archie Miller? He would have one of the league’s best rosters in 2022. Watching the Hoosiers in person this year, I was struck by two things: Their skill, which was impressive; and their size, which wasn’t.