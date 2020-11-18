 Skip to main content
McKewon: The opening slate is tough, but Husker hoops should be able to build momentum late
COMMENTARY

McKewon: The opening slate is tough, but Husker hoops should be able to build momentum late

McKewon: The opening slate is tough, but Husker hoops should be able to build momentum late

Nebraska's opening quarter of Big Ten play will be a challenge, but three of the Huskers' last five games are at home this season.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The Nebraska men’s basketball team finally has a Big Ten schedule, as the league released it Wednesday afternoon. Five takes on the Huskers’ 20-game league slate, which runs from late December through the Big Ten tournament in March:

» It was never going to be easy. The Big Ten is a beast of a league in 2020-2021, and even if Nebraska is vastly improved over last season — and the Huskers think they are — there aren’t many automatic wins when a league has seven teams ranked inside the preseason AP Top 25, and those rankings don’t even include Indiana or Purdue. While it’s true that Nebraska got double-play dates with three of the league’s best four teams — Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan State — the Huskers have historically struggled more with Michigan, which plays a lone game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Christmas. There’s a bear of a stretch between Jan. 16 and Feb. 14 — where NU plays five of eight on the road — but at least there’s some time off built into that month. Three Saturday home games are better than none.

» Is it fair and balanced? Well… Michigan State only has to play Iowa twice among those big four in the AP top 15. Iowa only has to play Michigan State and Wisconsin twice of that group. Indiana got punched right in the mouth, though, picking up two games against Iowa, Illinois, Michigan State, Michigan, Rutgers and Purdue, with road games only at Wisconsin and Ohio State. Was Iowa given some leeway because it’s playing Gonzaga, Iowa State and North Carolina in the non-conference portion of play?

» The opening quarter is very hard. It is. At Wisconsin, Michigan, at Ohio State, Michigan State, at Purdue. That could be a 0-5 start. No Penn State or Northwestern and Minnesota in the first five games. But Nebraska gets to stay home for the two major holidays, and may be able to pick off an upset. Further, NU will have seven games — many winnable — to build some chemistry before the bear of a start. Again: It’s hard. Short of handing the Huskers matchups with Penn State and Northwestern in the opening five games, it was going to be hard.

» Merry Christmas, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa and Maryland! The Big Ten, league of student-athlete welfare, must be trying to drum up some TV money by placing four games on Christmas Day for league inventory. Outside of Wisconsin playing at Michigan State, they’re not exactly must-see games, either. Michigan could play at Nebraska any old time. Ditto with Maryland at Purdue. Why make these teams spend Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in a hotel? For a little extra TV money? The league appears to have curious, uneven priorities.

» There’s a chance for a strong kick at season’s end. Three of NU’s last five are at home, including games against Maryland, Purdue and Rutgers. A trip to Illinois doesn’t look promising, but the final game of the year, at Northwestern, does.

sam.mckewon@owh.com

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

