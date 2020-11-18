McKewon: The opening slate is tough, but Husker hoops should be able to build momentum late

The Nebraska men’s basketball team finally has a Big Ten schedule, as the league released it Wednesday afternoon. Five takes on the Huskers’ 20-game league slate, which runs from late December through the Big Ten tournament in March:
» It was never going to be easy. The Big Ten is a beast of a league in 2020-2021, and even if Nebraska is vastly improved over last season — and the Huskers think they are — there aren’t many automatic wins when a league has seven teams ranked inside the preseason AP Top 25, and those rankings don’t even include Indiana or Purdue. While it’s true that Nebraska got double-play dates with three of the league’s best four teams — Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan State — the Huskers have historically struggled more with Michigan, which plays a lone game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Christmas. There’s a bear of a stretch between Jan. 16 and Feb. 14 — where NU plays five of eight on the road — but at least there’s some time off built into that month. Three Saturday home games are better than none.
» Is it fair and balanced? Well… Michigan State only has to play Iowa twice among those big four in the AP top 15. Iowa only has to play Michigan State and Wisconsin twice of that group. Indiana got punched right in the mouth, though, picking up two games against Iowa, Illinois, Michigan State, Michigan, Rutgers and Purdue, with road games only at Wisconsin and Ohio State. Was Iowa given some leeway because it’s playing Gonzaga, Iowa State and North Carolina in the non-conference portion of play?
» The opening quarter is very hard. It is. At Wisconsin, Michigan, at Ohio State, Michigan State, at Purdue. That could be a 0-5 start. No Penn State or Northwestern and Minnesota in the first five games. But Nebraska gets to stay home for the two major holidays, and may be able to pick off an upset. Further, NU will have seven games — many winnable — to build some chemistry before the bear of a start. Again: It’s hard. Short of handing the Huskers matchups with Penn State and Northwestern in the opening five games, it was going to be hard.
» Merry Christmas, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa and Maryland! The Big Ten, league of student-athlete welfare, must be trying to drum up some TV money by placing four games on Christmas Day for league inventory. Outside of Wisconsin playing at Michigan State, they’re not exactly must-see games, either. Michigan could play at Nebraska any old time. Ditto with Maryland at Purdue. Why make these teams spend Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in a hotel? For a little extra TV money? The league appears to have curious, uneven priorities.
» There’s a chance for a strong kick at season’s end. Three of NU’s last five are at home, including games against Maryland, Purdue and Rutgers. A trip to Illinois doesn’t look promising, but the final game of the year, at Northwestern, does.
Fred Hoiberg received a scholarship offer from Tom Osborne and the Huskers, but instead chose to play basketball at Iowa State. He finished his career with 1,993 points, third most in program history. Hoiberg was also named the 1992 Big Eight freshman of the year and earned first team All-Big Eight honors as a senior.
Fred Hoiberg retired from the NBA on April 17, 2006, and joined the Timberwolves' front office. He underwent successful heart surgery on June 28, 2005 to correct an enlarged aortic root and did not play during the 2005-06 campaign.
Minnesota Timberwolves assistant general manager Fred Hoiberg shows a teddy bear at the 2008 NBA draft lottery. Hoiberg received the teddy bear from 12-year-old Matthew Gamber. Gamber — who was born with a growth around his heart and underwent a liver transplant when he was six months old — loaned Hoiberg the teddy bear that has accompanied him to the hospital for more than 100 surgical procedures in his short life. "He has always brought us a lot of luck when he's in the building," Hoiberg said of Gamber, who attended three victories over Phoenix and one over Utah the past two seasons. "Hopefully, he can help us out with this lucky bear."
Fred Hoiberg led Iowa State to a 23-11 mark in 2011 and helped the Cyclones return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2005. The season also included the team's first ranking in the AP Top 25 poll since 2005. Hoiberg was named 2012 Big 12 co-coach of the year after winning nine more games during the 2012 conference season than in 2011, the largest season-to-season improvement in Big 12 history.
Fred Hoiberg and the Cyclones reached the NCAA tournament for the third straight season in 2014. ISU, the No. 3 seed in the East Region, reached the Sweet 16 before losing to eventual national champion UConn.
The Chicago Bulls introduced Fred Hoiberg as head coach on June 2, 2015. Hoiberg, who received a 5-year contract worth $25 million, and the Bulls missed the playoffs for the first time in eight years in his first season with a 42-40 mark.
Former Creighton standout Doug McDermott talks to Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg during a preseason game in 2016. McDermott played for Hoiberg for part of two seasons, averaging 9.7 points per game while shooting 41 percent from behind the arc.
Fred Hoiberg received a scholarship offer from Tom Osborne and the Huskers, but instead chose to play basketball at Iowa State. He finished his career with 1,993 points, third most in program history. Hoiberg was also named the 1992 Big Eight freshman of the year and earned first team All-Big Eight honors as a senior.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fred Hoiberg played 10 seasons in the NBA, including two with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hoiberg averaged 5.4 points per game and 2.7 rebounds per game during his career.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fred Hoiberg retired from the NBA on April 17, 2006, and joined the Timberwolves' front office. He underwent successful heart surgery on June 28, 2005 to correct an enlarged aortic root and did not play during the 2005-06 campaign.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Minnesota Timberwolves assistant general manager Fred Hoiberg shows a teddy bear at the 2008 NBA draft lottery. Hoiberg received the teddy bear from 12-year-old Matthew Gamber. Gamber — who was born with a growth around his heart and underwent a liver transplant when he was six months old — loaned Hoiberg the teddy bear that has accompanied him to the hospital for more than 100 surgical procedures in his short life. "He has always brought us a lot of luck when he's in the building," Hoiberg said of Gamber, who attended three victories over Phoenix and one over Utah the past two seasons. "Hopefully, he can help us out with this lucky bear."
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fred Hoiberg is introduced as Iowa State's new head basketball coach on April 27, 2010, replacing Greg McDermott, who left ISU to take the head coaching position at Creighton.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Iowa State coach Fred Hoiberg, left, greets Creighton coach Greg McDermott before a game on Nov. 21, 2010. Hoiberg and the Cyclones finished 16-16 in his first season in Ames.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fred Hoiberg led Iowa State to a 23-11 mark in 2011 and helped the Cyclones return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2005. The season also included the team's first ranking in the AP Top 25 poll since 2005. Hoiberg was named 2012 Big 12 co-coach of the year after winning nine more games during the 2012 conference season than in 2011, the largest season-to-season improvement in Big 12 history.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fred Hoiberg led the Cyclones back to the NCAA tournament in 2013, finishing with a 23-12 record. Iowa State defeated Notre Dame 76-58 in the first round before losing to Ohio State 78-75.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fred Hoiberg became the fastest coach in Iowa State history to notch 100 wins (148 games) on December 31, 2014, when Iowa State defeated Mississippi Valley State 83-33.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fred Hoiberg holds the 2014 Big 12 tournament trophy after leading Iowa State to its first Big 12 conference tournament championship since 2000.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fred Hoiberg and the Cyclones reached the NCAA tournament for the third straight season in 2014. ISU, the No. 3 seed in the East Region, reached the Sweet 16 before losing to eventual national champion UConn.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fred Hoiberg cuts down the net with his sons Sam and Charlie after defeating Kansas 70-66 to win the 2015 Big 12 tournament.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fred Hoiberg and ISU entered the 2015 NCAA tournament as the No. 3 seed in the South Regional, but lost to No. 14 seed UAB 60-59.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Chicago Bulls introduced Fred Hoiberg as head coach on June 2, 2015. Hoiberg, who received a 5-year contract worth $25 million, and the Bulls missed the playoffs for the first time in eight years in his first season with a 42-40 mark.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Former Creighton standout Doug McDermott talks to Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg during a preseason game in 2016. McDermott played for Hoiberg for part of two seasons, averaging 9.7 points per game while shooting 41 percent from behind the arc.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fred Hoiberg led the Bulls back to the playoffs in his second season, but Chicago lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round after taking a 2–0 lead in the series.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
On Dec. 3, 2018, Fred Hoiberg was dismissed by the Bulls after a 5-19 start to the season, his fourth year with Chicago.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fred Hoiberg was officially introduced as the next Nebraska basketball coach in April 2019.