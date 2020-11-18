McKewon: The opening slate is tough, but Husker hoops should be able to build momentum late

» It was never going to be easy. The Big Ten is a beast of a league in 2020-2021, and even if Nebraska is vastly improved over last season — and the Huskers think they are — there aren’t many automatic wins when a league has seven teams ranked inside the preseason AP Top 25, and those rankings don’t even include Indiana or Purdue. While it’s true that Nebraska got double-play dates with three of the league’s best four teams — Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan State — the Huskers have historically struggled more with Michigan, which plays a lone game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Christmas. There’s a bear of a stretch between Jan. 16 and Feb. 14 — where NU plays five of eight on the road — but at least there’s some time off built into that month. Three Saturday home games are better than none.