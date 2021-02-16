Missed layups, free throws prove costly in Nebraska basketball's loss to Maryland

Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg might just give part of his salary for a few more layups and free throws.

The Huskers missed 12 layups and 6 of 12 free throws in a 64-50 loss to Maryland Tuesday night, blowing a chance to upset a ripe Terrapin team that committed 17 turnovers and repeatedly missed open 3-pointers. Maryland finally busted the game open after NU’s offense couldn’t close multiple possessions with shots directly at the rim.

A 44-44 tie thus turned into a 20-6 game-ending Maryland run and another Huskers loss that might have been something else if they’d made many of the most basic plays.

Teddy Allen led Nebraska with 18 points; Dalano Banton added ten points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal, one of 13 for NU (5-13 overall and 1-10 in the Big Ten). The team shot just 33.3% Maryland (12-10 and 6-9) survived its own struggles mostly through 15 points off the bench from Jarius Hamilton and 15 second-half points from guard Aaron Wiggins, who had a game-high 21, plus 11 rebounds.