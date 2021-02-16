 Skip to main content
Missed layups, free throws prove costly in Nebraska basketball's loss to Maryland
Missed layups, free throws prove costly in Nebraska basketball's loss to Maryland

Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg might just give part of his salary for a few more layups and free throws.

The Huskers missed 12 layups and 6 of 12 free throws in a 64-50 loss to Maryland Tuesday night, blowing a chance to upset a ripe Terrapin team that committed 17 turnovers and repeatedly missed open 3-pointers. Maryland finally busted the game open after NU’s offense couldn’t close multiple possessions with shots directly at the rim.

A 44-44 tie thus turned into a 20-6 game-ending Maryland run and another Huskers loss that might have been something else if they’d made many of the most basic plays.

Teddy Allen led Nebraska with 18 points; Dalano Banton added ten points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal, one of 13 for NU (5-13 overall and 1-10 in the Big Ten). The team shot just 33.3% Maryland (12-10 and 6-9) survived its own struggles mostly through 15 points off the bench from Jarius Hamilton and 15 second-half points from guard Aaron Wiggins, who had a game-high 21, plus 11 rebounds.

The Huskers took their largest lead of the first half at 21-16 when Banton, one of NU’s worst 3-point shooter, hit his second trio of the first half. On Maryland’s following possession, an offensive rebound — one of four in the first half — led to a Terp 3-pointer that started a 9-0 run over three minutes. NU surged back under Allen, who hit a runner and a trey to put the Huskers ahead 28-25.

But Maryland ended the half on a 7-0 run, punctuated by a half-court 3-pointer Darryl Moresell, who had enough time to shoot the shot because Allen, on NU’s final possession, went a little quickly in taking a shot with four seconds left, which Moresell grabbed on the rebound.

The teams combined for 17 first-half turnovers – Maryland had ten, NU had seven - and 13 first-half 3 pointers, as both squads deployed zone defenses that left open the opposing team’s shooters.

During the game, Husker coach Fred Hoiberg wore a towel over his shoulder from the National Association of Basketball Coaches. The towel featured a photo of coaching legend John Thompson, who died at age 78 in August and famously wore a towel during games.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

