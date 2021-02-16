Missed layups, free throws prove costly in Nebraska basketball's loss to Maryland

Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg might just give part of his salary for a few more layups and free throws.
The Huskers missed 12 layups and 6 of 12 free throws in a 64-50 loss to Maryland Tuesday night, blowing a chance to upset a ripe Terrapin team that committed 17 turnovers and repeatedly missed open 3-pointers. Maryland finally busted the game open after NU’s offense couldn’t close multiple possessions with shots directly at the rim.
A 44-44 tie thus turned into a 20-6 game-ending Maryland run and another Huskers loss that might have been something else if they’d made many of the most basic plays.
Teddy Allen led Nebraska with 18 points; Dalano Banton added ten points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal, one of 13 for NU (5-13 overall and 1-10 in the Big Ten). The team shot just 33.3% Maryland (12-10 and 6-9) survived its own struggles mostly through 15 points off the bench from Jarius Hamilton and 15 second-half points from guard Aaron Wiggins, who had a game-high 21, plus 11 rebounds.
The Huskers took their largest lead of the first half at 21-16 when Banton, one of NU’s worst 3-point shooter, hit his second trio of the first half. On Maryland’s following possession, an offensive rebound — one of four in the first half — led to a Terp 3-pointer that started a 9-0 run over three minutes. NU surged back under Allen, who hit a runner and a trey to put the Huskers ahead 28-25.
But Maryland ended the half on a 7-0 run, punctuated by a half-court 3-pointer Darryl Moresell, who had enough time to shoot the shot because Allen, on NU’s final possession, went a little quickly in taking a shot with four seconds left, which Moresell grabbed on the rebound.
The teams combined for 17 first-half turnovers – Maryland had ten, NU had seven - and 13 first-half 3 pointers, as both squads deployed zone defenses that left open the opposing team’s shooters.
During the game, Husker coach Fred Hoiberg wore a towel over his shoulder from the National Association of Basketball Coaches. The towel featured a photo of coaching legend John Thompson, who died at age 78 in August and famously wore a towel during games.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.
Meet the 2020-21 Nebraska men's basketball team
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH