More details emerge on college hoops tourney Huskers plan to host in Lincoln

LINCOLN — Nebraska basketball appears to have found an event organizer for the multi-team basketball tournament it hopes to hold near Thanksgiving.

CBS Sports reported Tuesday that Elevate Hoops will be the event organizer. Elevate Hoops typically organizes summer recruiting showcases.

On its web site, there’s a direct link for “Golden Window” — a term used to describe the nonconference games basketball teams can play before league competition begins. When a user clicks on “Golden Window,” a giant photo of a jam-packed Pinnacle Bank Arena emerges.

The World-Herald previously reported that NU wants to use both PBA and the Devaney Center as sites for the event.

Programs can play up to three games in a tournament such as this. Nebraska may be willing to attract as many as 16 teams.

CBS reported that Cleveland State, LSU, Northern Iowa, Nevada and Illinois State will participate, and more teams may be added.

