More teams pull out of Nebraska's Golden Window basketball tournament
BASKETBALL

More teams pull out of Nebraska's Golden Window basketball tournament

LINCOLN — Just one day after releasing its 2020-21 schedule, the Nebraska men’s basketball team is experiencing another shuffle.

Saint Louis, which NU was supposed to play on Thanksgiving Day as part of the Golden Window event, pulled out Friday. It chose instead to set up its own small event with LSU – which also dropped from the Golden Window — SIU-Edwardsville and University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis, an NAIA team.

That leaves the Huskers looking for a new opponent for Nov. 26, presumably among the teams still remaining in the Golden Window: Nevada, Western Kentucky or Chadron State.

The Huskers already play San Francisco, another Golden Window invitee on Saturday, Nov. 28.

NU opens its season Wednesday, Nov. 25, against McNeese State, at 11 a.m.

