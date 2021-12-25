Nebraska and Creighton women boast high NET basketball rankings entering break

LINCOLN — Heading into the Christmas break for all top local college basketball teams, the women’s programs are performing much better than the men in a key metric used by the NCAA tournament committees.
The Nebraska, Creighton and UNO women were 7th, 28th and 177th in the NET rankings on Dec. 24. The CU, NU and UNO men were 58th, 221st and 341st in those same rankings, respectively.
The NCAA uses the NET system as a tool to help determine the top teams for seeding and inclusion in the NCAA tournament. One part of the NET system breaks games down into four quadrants, with Quadrant 1 wins being the best and Quadrant 4 victories being the worst.
Creighton’s men, for example, are 2-2 in Quadrant 1 games. They beat a top 30 NET team at home (Villanova) and a top 50 team at a neutral site (BYU). It lost a home game to Iowa State and a neutral game to Colorado State, as well. CU is 3-1 in Quadrant 3 games — the loss coming at home to Arizona State and 4-0 in Quadrant 4 games.
Nebraska is 0-7 in Quadrant 1, 2 and 3 games, and 6-0 in Quadrant 4 games. UNO is 0-9 in Quadrants 1, 2 and 4 games, and 1-2 in Quadrant 3 games, with the home win over Western Illinois.
The undefeated Husker women are 2-0 in Quadrant 1 games — that’s a home win over Creighton and a road win at Wake Forest – 4-0 in Quadrant 2, and 6-0 in Quadrants 3 and 4 games. The CU women are 1-2 in Quadrant 1 games — the road win at Arkansas — 3-1 in Quadrant 2 games and 4-0 in Quadrants 3 and 4 games. The UNO women are 0-4 in Quadrant 1 games — losses to Iowa State, Creighton, Kansas and Kansas State — 0-2 in Quadrant 3 games and 4-0 in Quadrant 4 games.
Of the six teams, only the Nebraska women are projected safely into the NCAA tournament as a No. 5 seed by ESPN. As of Dec. 24, the CU men are projected as the last team into the NCAA field by ESPN, while the CU women are projected as the first team left out of the field by ESPN. Neither the Nebraska men nor the UNO teams are projected into the NCAA tournament.
None of the teams are currently ranked in the Associated Press or coaches polls, though the NU women are receiving votes.
Dec. 24 NET rankings by conference:
Big Ten women: 7 Nebraska; 10 Indiana; 15 Maryland; 33 Iowa; 39 Michigan; 66 Northwestern; 78 Minnesota; 91 Purdue; 95 Michigan State; 125 Penn State; 135 Rutgers; 220 Illinois; 237 Wisconsin
Big East women: 11 Connecticut; 28 Creighton; 45 DePaul; 71 Marquette; 121 Seton Hall; 128 Villanova; 131 St. John’s; 150 Providence; 173 Georgetown; 215 Xavier; 296 Butler
Summit women: 46 South Dakota; 64 South Dakota State; 94 UMKC; 143 Western Illinois; 156 North Dakota State; 177 UNO; 230 Oral Roberts; 244 North Dakota; 282 Denver; 326 St. Thomas
Big Ten men: 6 Purdue; 11 Michigan State; 14 Illinois; 18 Ohio State; 27 Iowa; 30 Wisconsin; 34 Michigan; 38 Minnesota; 44 Northwestern; 45 Indiana; 108 Penn State; 117 Maryland; 148 Rutgers; 221 Nebraska
Big East men: 12 Villanova; 16 Connecticut; 19 Xavier; 25 Seton Hall; 31 Providence; 58 Creighton; 59 DePaul; 72 Marquette; 115 St. John’s; 153 Butler; 162 Georgetown
Summit men: 99 South Dakota State; 124 Western Illinois; 175 Oral Roberts; 200 UMKC; 212 St. Thomas; 224 North Dakota State; 271 Denver; 281 South Dakota; 341 UNO; 347 North Dakota
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH