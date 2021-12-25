Nebraska and Creighton women boast high NET basketball rankings entering break

LINCOLN — Heading into the Christmas break for all top local college basketball teams, the women’s programs are performing much better than the men in a key metric used by the NCAA tournament committees.

The Nebraska, Creighton and UNO women were 7th, 28th and 177th in the NET rankings on Dec. 24. The CU, NU and UNO men were 58th, 221st and 341st in those same rankings, respectively.

The NCAA uses the NET system as a tool to help determine the top teams for seeding and inclusion in the NCAA tournament. One part of the NET system breaks games down into four quadrants, with Quadrant 1 wins being the best and Quadrant 4 victories being the worst.

Creighton’s men, for example, are 2-2 in Quadrant 1 games. They beat a top 30 NET team at home (Villanova) and a top 50 team at a neutral site (BYU). It lost a home game to Iowa State and a neutral game to Colorado State, as well. CU is 3-1 in Quadrant 3 games — the loss coming at home to Arizona State and 4-0 in Quadrant 4 games.

Nebraska is 0-7 in Quadrant 1, 2 and 3 games, and 6-0 in Quadrant 4 games. UNO is 0-9 in Quadrants 1, 2 and 4 games, and 1-2 in Quadrant 3 games, with the home win over Western Illinois.