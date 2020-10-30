 Skip to main content
Nebraska and K-State delay start of three-game basketball series
BASKETBALL

Nebraska and K-State delay start of three-game basketball series

The Nebraska men's basketball team has shifted its three-game series with Kansas State back one year due to the coronavirus pandemic and conflicts with the Wildcats' new Big 12 schedule for 2020.

The 2021 game, scheduled for Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, doesn't change and will be played Dec. 19, 2021.

The 2022 game will be played at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Dec. 22, 2022. Nebraska had originally been scheduled to play K-State in KC this winter.

The 2023 game will be played in Manhattan. A day has not yet been selected.

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

