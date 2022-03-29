Nebraska assistant Armon Gates will return to Husker men's basketball

Assistant coach Armon Gates will return for a fifth season at Nebraska, a source confirmed to the World-Herald Tuesday.

Gates, who specializes in backcourt development, was speculated to be a candidate for an assistant job at Missouri after the Tigers hired Gates’ brother, Dennis, from Cleveland State. Gates also plays a role in recruiting, game planning and scouting at NU.

Gates’ brother was introduced as Missouri’s head coach on March 22, and Gates attended the introductory press conference. The Tigers marked his seat with a name tag.

But despite the familial ties, Gates will remain at Nebraska under coach Fred Hoiberg. Hoiberg retained Gates from former Nebraska coach Tim Miles’ final staff in Lincoln, and the Huskers credit Gates for developing ball handlers such as Glynn Watson, Cam Mack and Dalano Banton during his tenure.

Gates joined Nebraska in 2018 after coaching five seasons at Northwestern. Only five Big Ten assistants have coached in the league longer than Gates (nine seasons).

The Huskers made two coaching changes earlier this month when they parted ways with top assistant Matt Abdelmassih and Doc Sadler. The Huskers’ eliminated Sadler’s position. They are still searching for Abdelmassih’s replacement.