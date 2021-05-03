Nebraska basketball adds combo guard Quaran McPherson to 2021 class

LINCOLN — In one year, Queens native Quaran McPherson tore up his right knee, navigated the coronavirus pandemic, left his high school basketball program for an academy in Connecticut, left the academy for a prep school in Branson, Missouri, and averaged nearly 20 points per game while in the Ozarks for two months last winter.

"There wasn't much to do," McPherson said of his short stay in Branson. "I stayed inside a lot, just practicing, working on my game."

The work paid off. McPherson will be the last addition to Nebraska's 2021 roster after committing to the Huskers Monday morning.

The 6-foot-4, 180-pounder played most of his high school career at Christ The King High School in New York. He has a longstanding relationship with NU assistant Matt Abdelmassih, who started recruiting McPherson while he was at St. John's. McPherson also has a growing friendship with current Huskers Bryce and Trey McGowens.

Nebraska wants McPherson to play both point guard and shooting guard.

"I can score from all three levels — 3, mid-range and at the rim," McPherson said. "I'm athletic — I'm still working on it — and I'm more athletic than I was before the knee injury."