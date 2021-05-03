Nebraska basketball adds combo guard Quaran McPherson to 2021 class

LINCOLN — In one year, Queens native Quaran McPherson tore up his right knee, navigated the coronavirus pandemic, left his high school basketball program for an academy in Connecticut, left the academy for a prep school in Branson, Missouri, and averaged nearly 20 points per game while in the Ozarks for two months last winter.
"There wasn't much to do," McPherson said of his short stay in Branson. "I stayed inside a lot, just practicing, working on my game."
The work paid off. McPherson will be the last addition to Nebraska's 2021 roster after committing to the Huskers Monday morning.
The 6-foot-4, 180-pounder played most of his high school career at Christ The King High School in New York. He has a longstanding relationship with NU assistant Matt Abdelmassih, who started recruiting McPherson while he was at St. John's. McPherson also has a growing friendship with current Huskers Bryce and Trey McGowens.
Nebraska wants McPherson to play both point guard and shooting guard.
"I can score from all three levels — 3, mid-range and at the rim," McPherson said. "I'm athletic — I'm still working on it — and I'm more athletic than I was before the knee injury."
Before his ACL tear, McPherson said he was most interested in Pac-12 schools Arizona, UCLA and Arizona State. But the recruiting offers dried up after he got hurt on a second-chance layup — "If the ref had called the first foul, it never would have happened," he said.
He decided to leave Christ The King and play his senior season at Woodstock Academy in Connecticut. But Woodstock, citing COVID, chose not play right away. So McPherson was on the move again to Link Year School in Branson.
Nebraska followed McPherson's progress all along. He said he'd been in contact with NU for a couple months. He hasn't visited Lincoln yet, but will arrive in June.
"I feel like Nebraska is the best fit," McPherson said. "I think Coach (Fred) Hoiberg can help develop my game for the next level."
McPherson becomes the latest addition to a Nebraska recruiting class that had already been rated in the nation's top 15. He'll join Bryce McGowens, Wilhelm Breidenbach and Oleg Kojenets as true freshmen. DePaul transfer Keon Edwards is essentially a 2021 prospect as well.
Nebraska has one scholarship open for the cycle and does not intend to fill it. The Huskers wanted to find a true combo guard who could play point, and it found one in McPherson.
