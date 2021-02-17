Nebraska basketball adds home game against Penn State next week

Nebraska men's basketball will play Penn State at home Tuesday as the Big Ten reschedules games postponed during the Huskers' four-week pause for COVID cases.

The Huskers will host the Nittany Lions on Feb. 23 at a time to be announced later. The game was previously scheduled for Jan. 30.

NU plays at Maryland on Wednesday night, followed by a home game Saturday vs. Purdue and now a home game Tuesday against Penn State. Nebraska is then scheduled to host Rutgers on Sunday, Feb. 28, which may be the last day the Huskers can play a home game because the Nebraska high school girls state basketball tournament is scheduled to begin Tuesday, March 2, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

There is room on the schedule for Nebraska to play a home game Thursday, Feb. 25. NU would then spend the final week of the season on the road. It plays at Illinois sometime during the week of March 1, and at Northwestern on March 7. The Big Ten tournament begins March 10.

After Nebraska's 64-50 loss to Maryland on Tuesday, Husker coach Fred Hoiberg said it's possible NU will play "every other day" after its Purdue game Saturday.

