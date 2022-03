Nebraska basketball adds North Dakota State transfer Sam Griesel to the roster

LINCOLN — One of the top players in the Summit League is coming home for his senior year.

Ten days after the season ended, the Nebraska men's basketball team added its first transfer for the 2022-2023 roster in North Dakota State's Sam Griesel, a Lincoln East grad. The 6-foot-6, 220-pounder averaged 14.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Bison, who lost to South Dakota State in the Summit title game. He announced his decision on Twitter.

Griesel entered the transfer portal Tuesday.

Less than a day later, multiple sources said Griesel had heard from Nebraska, Creighton, Northwestern, Stanford, Penn State and Ohio State, among others. But Griesel was already on NU's campus Wednesday meeting with Husker coach Fred Hoiberg.

He occasionally played point guard for the Bison and could for Nebraska, as well. Alonzo Verge, the Huskers' 2021-2022 point guard, has exhausted his eligibility.

Griesel could play several other positions, too, and may be a fit for the small forward spot if Bryce McGowens heads to the NBA.

