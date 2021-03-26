Nebraska basketball adds transfer CJ Wilcher from Xavier

Out of Roselle (New Jersey) Catholic High School, Wilcher was a four-star prospect, and ESPN ranked him as the No. 81 player in the 2020 class. Wilcher picked Xavier over offers from Nebraska, Seton Hall, Providence and Cincinnati, among others.

“If I hadn’t picked Xavier, I would have gone to Nebraska,” Wilcher said.

Wilcher appeared in 15 games with one start at Xavier, and his minutes increased toward the end of the season. In two games against Creighton, Wilcher played 12 minutes and hit one 3-pointer. In his one start against Marquette, he scored 10 points. He had seven in a Big East tournament loss to Butler. When XU guard Nate Johnson announced he was returning for a sixth season, it put the writing on the wall that Wilcher may seek a different school.

Now he’ll play at Nebraska, likely arriving in June. And much like current Husker Trey McGowens, Wilcher has a younger brother, Simeon, who is a five-star and one of the nation’s top prospects in the 2023 class, playing a similar position to CJ.

“I’ve already had conversations with him about it today, actually, him playing with me,” CJ said. “I played with him my senior year of high school, and it was one of the best experiences of my life.”