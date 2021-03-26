Nebraska basketball adds transfer CJ Wilcher from Xavier

LINCOLN — One second.
That’s about how much time elapsed between when CJ Wilcher entered the transfer portal last week and Nebraska contacted him. The 6-foot-5 freshman guard from Xavier was impressed by NU’s quickness — and persistence.
And one week later, he announced his decision to transfer from the Musketeers to the Huskers.
Wilcher, who averaged 3.3 points and 1.5 rebounds this season at Xavier, will have four seasons of eligibility left. If the NCAA approves an immediate eligibility transfer waiver, Wilcher could start playing for the Huskers next season.
“Nebraska was recruiting me before I committed to Xavier, so I have a good understanding of what they’re about,” said Wilcher, who had a previous recruiting relationship with Husker assistant Matt Abdelmassih. “I really like Coach Fred Hoiberg’s system and how he goes about things. I feel like I can learn a lot from him, not only as a player but as a person who wants to be a professional athlete and be involved in basketball.”
NU is getting a perimeter wing who can hit the outside shot, especially from deep distances. Wilcher made 34.5% of his 3s this season in limited action. Xavier coach Travis Steele once said Wilcher was the “best shooter I saw in the Class of 2020 in the entire country.”
Wilcher said he’s always worked on his jump shot, attempting to perfect not only his release but his ability to catch and shoot off screens.
Out of Roselle (New Jersey) Catholic High School, Wilcher was a four-star prospect, and ESPN ranked him as the No. 81 player in the 2020 class. Wilcher picked Xavier over offers from Nebraska, Seton Hall, Providence and Cincinnati, among others.
“If I hadn’t picked Xavier, I would have gone to Nebraska,” Wilcher said.
Wilcher appeared in 15 games with one start at Xavier, and his minutes increased toward the end of the season. In two games against Creighton, Wilcher played 12 minutes and hit one 3-pointer. In his one start against Marquette, he scored 10 points. He had seven in a Big East tournament loss to Butler. When XU guard Nate Johnson announced he was returning for a sixth season, it put the writing on the wall that Wilcher may seek a different school.
Now he’ll play at Nebraska, likely arriving in June. And much like current Husker Trey McGowens, Wilcher has a younger brother, Simeon, who is a five-star and one of the nation’s top prospects in the 2023 class, playing a similar position to CJ.
“I’ve already had conversations with him about it today, actually, him playing with me,” CJ said. “I played with him my senior year of high school, and it was one of the best experiences of my life.”
Wilcher will take one of Nebraska’s four remaining scholarships for this cycle. The Huskers continue to look for guards and potentially post players to add to the roster.