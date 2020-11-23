 Skip to main content
Nebraska basketball adds two new opponents for Golden Window Classic
The Nebraska men's basketball team has a full nonconference schedule again.

To replace Saint Louis and San Francisco — which last week dropped out the Golden Window multi-team event — NU has scheduled Nevada for Thanksgiving Day and North Dakota State for Saturday.

Nevada was an original member of the Golden Window event. NDSU is a new one. Additional teams may be added, but Chadron State — briefly added last week — is no longer in the event.

The Huskers remain scheduled to start their season Nov. 25 against McNeese State. That game tips off at 11 a.m. and is on BTN. The Nevada game remains at 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving, and the NDSU is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Nevada, coached by Steve Alford, finished 19-12 last season but lost it three top scorers while adding transfer Grant Sherfield from Wichita State.

North Dakota State had qualified for the NCAA Tournament last season before it was cancelled, finishing as the Summit League regular-season and tournament champion. While NDSU lost its two top guards, plenty of experience returns, including Lincoln East grad Sam Griesel, who averaged 6.6 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Bison last season.

