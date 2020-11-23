Nebraska basketball adds two new opponents for Golden Window Classic

The Huskers remain scheduled to start their season Nov. 25 against McNeese State. That game tips off at 11 a.m. and is on BTN. The Nevada game remains at 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving, and the NDSU is scheduled for 11 a.m.
Nevada, coached by Steve Alford, finished 19-12 last season but lost it three top scorers while adding transfer Grant Sherfield from Wichita State.
North Dakota State had qualified for the NCAA Tournament last season before it was cancelled, finishing as the Summit League regular-season and tournament champion. While NDSU lost its two top guards, plenty of experience returns, including Lincoln East grad Sam Griesel, who averaged 6.6 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Bison last season.
Fred Hoiberg and Matt Abdelmassih have long been known for creating destination for transfers, and the future arc of college basketball bends toward Nebraska’s vision. But the Huskers want to blend that with high school and junior college signees from the U.S. or abroad.
This Husker crew is more to the coach’s liking. Fred Hoiberg 2.0 will feature the same fast-paced offense and the same sweet tooth for 3-pointers, but it will add another ingredient to the mix. Chemistry.