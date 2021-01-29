Nebraska basketball assistant after COVID diagnosis: Don't 'laugh this off'

Nebraska men’s basketball assistant Matt Abdelmassih announced Friday he’d tested positive for COVID-19 and has been isolating eight days.

Abdelmassih cautioned Husker fans to take the virus seriously and not “laugh this off.”

“It flat out sucks,” Abdelmassih wrote on Twitter. “So please when you walk out of the house and laugh this off, don’t. It’s real. It’s no fun. It’s challenging for you, your family. Do your part and just maybe things can get better.”

Abdelmassih is part of a large Husker basketball contingent — including head coach Fred Hoiberg — who contracted the virus in the last several weeks.

Nebraska has been on pause since mid-January and is not scheduled to play a game until Feb. 6.

