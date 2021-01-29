 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska basketball assistant after COVID diagnosis: Don't 'laugh this off'
2 comments
alert top story
BASKETBALL

Nebraska basketball assistant after COVID diagnosis: Don't 'laugh this off'

{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska men’s basketball assistant Matt Abdelmassih announced Friday he’d tested positive for COVID-19 and has been isolating eight days.

Matt Abdelmassih

Matt Abdelmassih

Abdelmassih cautioned Husker fans to take the virus seriously and not “laugh this off.”

“It flat out sucks,” Abdelmassih wrote on Twitter. “So please when you walk out of the house and laugh this off, don’t. It’s real. It’s no fun. It’s challenging for you, your family. Do your part and just maybe things can get better.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Abdelmassih is part of a large Husker basketball contingent — including head coach Fred Hoiberg — who contracted the virus in the last several weeks.

Nebraska has been on pause since mid-January and is not scheduled to play a game until Feb. 6.

Meet the 2020-21 Nebraska men's basketball team

2 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert