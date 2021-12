Nebraska basketball assistant Matt Abdelmassih takes leave to address health issues

Nebraska men's basketball assistant Matt Abdelmassih is taking a leave of absence from the program to address his health.

Husker coach Fred Hoiberg made the announcement Monday.

“Matt informed me that he is taking a leave of absence to deal with health-related issues,” Hoiberg said in a press release. “As both a colleague and friend, his health is our priority, and we will support him throughout this process. Everyone in our program looks forward to when he is healthy enough to return to the sideline.”

Abdelmassih is Nebraska's lead recruiter. He joined Hoiberg's first Husker staff after having previously worked with him at Iowa State and with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Abdelmassih is one of Nebraska's three full-time assistant coaches with Nate Loenser and Armon Gates. Doc Sadler, the former Husker head coach who served as an assistant the last two seasons, is also on staff as the special assistant to the head coach.

