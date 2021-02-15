Nebraska basketball beat others to the punch for juco center Blaise Keita

"I chose Nebraska because I will have opportunities to play," Keita said. "I love Fred and (assistant coach) Matt (Abdelmassih), and they recruited the hardest."

The 21-year-old Keita, a native of Mali, has to graduate from junior college, which means he won’t arrive at NU until summer 2022.

Keita played for Mali in the under-19 FIBA World Cup, and his highlights from that tournament show he has several developed moves, a reliable jumper and run-the-floor skills that surpass NU’s current young posts, Eduardo Andre and Yvan Ouedraogo.

By the time Keita arrives, Ouedraogo would be in his fourth year, and Andre would be in his third. NU’s post recruit for the 2021 class, top-100 prospect Wilhelm Breidenbach, would be in his second year.

When Keita was at Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kansas, he was rated the No. 57 center in the country by 247Sports for the 2019 class. ​He didn’t sign anywhere two years ago because he didn’t academically qualify. Last year, Keita was too old to play high school basketball, so he had an in-residence year at Sunrise, which did a “great job” of developing his talent, Campbell said.