Nebraska basketball beat others to the punch for juco center Blaise Keita

LINCOLN — COVID forced Nebraska to pause for a month, throwing into turmoil a season that was already difficult.
But the pandemic’s effect on college basketball recruiting may have provided an assist to the Huskers in landing their newest commit.
Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College center Blaise Keita averaged 12.1 points and 8.1 rebounds and shot 75% from the free-throw line in his first eight games with the team. He’s 6-foot-10 with a 7-1 wingspan, possessing both a shooting range out to 15 feet and a variety of post moves. Translation: He’s a guy almost any college program would want, if they’d come through on the usual recruiting visits.
Those trips aren’t happening during COVID, though. Nebraska had intel on Keita, a 2022 prospect, and landed him Monday, before many other schools could deepen their relationships with the Mali native.
“If coaches could have gone out and recruited without COVID, every guy in the country would have been on Blaise,” said Coffeyville assistant coach Kyle Campbell, who’s originally from Curtis, Nebraska, and played basketball at Hastings College. “It’s just been a different year with the COVID deal. The guys who get out there and work it, and watch a lot of film, can find out about guys that a lot of people just don’t know about yet.”
Nebraska and Minnesota got there first, Campbell said, recruiting Keita the hardest through Zoom. Fred Hoiberg beat Minnesota’s Richard Pitino for Keita’s commitment as other top programs — like Baylor, Tennessee and Arizona State — started to press in.
"I chose Nebraska because I will have opportunities to play," Keita said. "I love Fred and (assistant coach) Matt (Abdelmassih), and they recruited the hardest."
The 21-year-old Keita, a native of Mali, has to graduate from junior college, which means he won’t arrive at NU until summer 2022.
Keita played for Mali in the under-19 FIBA World Cup, and his highlights from that tournament show he has several developed moves, a reliable jumper and run-the-floor skills that surpass NU’s current young posts, Eduardo Andre and Yvan Ouedraogo.
By the time Keita arrives, Ouedraogo would be in his fourth year, and Andre would be in his third. NU’s post recruit for the 2021 class, top-100 prospect Wilhelm Breidenbach, would be in his second year.
When Keita was at Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kansas, he was rated the No. 57 center in the country by 247Sports for the 2019 class. He didn’t sign anywhere two years ago because he didn’t academically qualify. Last year, Keita was too old to play high school basketball, so he had an in-residence year at Sunrise, which did a “great job” of developing his talent, Campbell said.
Keita signed with Coffeyville and has been a big hit for the undefeated Ravens since his arrival, Campbell said. Keita’s goal is to be a consistent 3-point shooter by the time he heads to Nebraska in 2022. He’ll play this season and next at Coffeyville, then have three years of eligibility at NU because this year doesn’t count at the junior college level due to COVID.
“He has a good feel and knows how to play,” Campbell said. “We spent a lot of time recruiting him last year, knowing he wasn’t a qualifier, and he’s been everything as advertised, and he’s only getting better. If he keeps getting stronger and putting on weight, he’s got a chance to be pretty special.”