Nebraska basketball builds exhibition-game win over Colorado on defense
Nebraska basketball builds exhibition-game win over Colorado on defense

Nebraska's Keon Edwards hits a 3-pointer in the first half of Sunday's exhibition against Colorado on Sunday.

 EAKIN HOWARD, LINCOLN JOURNAL STAR

LINCOLN — Nebraska defeated Colorado 80-63 on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in an exhibition game.

The Huskers led by as many as 27. And though Colorado cut the lead to 11 late, the Buffaloes couldn’t overcome Nebraska’s fast-paced, sharpshooting attack.

The Huskers built Sunday’s win on defense, where they forced 16 turnovers and held Colorado to 32 shooting. They turned those misses into points at the other end.

Bryce McGowens led all scorers with 15 points after scoring four in his debut. And seven other Huskers scored at least six points.

Nebraska will host Western Illinois in its season-opener on Nov. 9.

