Nebraska basketball builds exhibition-game win over Colorado on defense

LINCOLN — Nebraska defeated Colorado 80-63 on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in an exhibition game.
Get started
- • Texts from columnists
- • The most breaking Husker news
- • Cutting-edge commentary
- • Husker history photo galleries
The Huskers led by as many as 27. And though Colorado cut the lead to 11 late, the Buffaloes couldn’t overcome Nebraska’s fast-paced, sharpshooting attack.
The Huskers built Sunday’s win on defense, where they forced 16 turnovers and held Colorado to 32 shooting. They turned those misses into points at the other end.
Bryce McGowens led all scorers with 15 points after scoring four in his debut. And seven other Huskers scored at least six points.
Nebraska will host Western Illinois in its season-opener on Nov. 9.
Photos: Nebraska men's basketball hosts Peru State in exhibition game
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!