Nebraska basketball could be seeing larger audiences at Big Ten media days

For the first time since Fred Hoiberg arrived in Lincoln, Nebraska has a reputation to manage at Big Ten media days.
Hoiberg has only won 14 games in two seasons. But as Year Three approaches, the buzz surrounding Nebraska is growing louder.
Bryce McGowens, the highest ranked recruit in in school history, is projecting as a lottery pick in the 2022 NBA draft. CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, who emceed the Huskers’ opening night scrimmage last Friday, compared Nebraska’s offense to Hoiberg’s Iowa State teams after watching practice. And while the Huskers finished 11th in this week’s Big Ten preseason media poll, three voters rank them ninth, five spots higher than they finished last season.
So come Thursday in Indianapolis, Nebraska’s conference mates will be eager to hear what it has to say.
Along with Hoiberg, senior guard Alonzo Verge, an Arizona State transfer, will represent the program Thursday in Indianapolis. Verge averaged 14 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Sun Devils in 2020 and will lead Nebraska’s offense this winter.
Trey McGowens, a junior who averaged 10.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Huskers last season, will answer questions, too. McGowens will help lead Nebraska’s defense in addition to his interview duties this week. He may field a question or two about his brother, Bryce, in Indy.
Bryce and Trey teamed up to help turn a historically mediocre program into a winner. Verge saw the vision, too. And as a result, Hoiberg will field the most talented team of his tenure.
Whether the Huskers live up to their offseason hype will be determined starting next month. But first, a few questions.
Grab your sport coats and comb your hair. Because when Nebraska takes the podium this week, it’ll have a larger audience than usual.
Videos: Get to know Nebraska men's basketball
Get to know the 2021-22 Nebraska men's basketball team.
Nebraska basketball's Trey McGowens "intense practices days in and day out"
Nebraska basketball's Lat Mayen "despite roster changes, the work ethic is still the same"
Nebraska basketball's C.J. Wilcher on what drew him to Nebraska
Nebraska basketball's Wilhelm Breidenbach thinks he can contribute immediately
Bryce McGowens on being Nebraska basketball's first five-star recruit
Husker men's basketball players talk teammates' roles
Derrick Walker on his leadership role and teamwork
Kobe Webster talks coming back for his 5th year
Keon Edwards on basketball I.Q. and Big Ten competition
Alonzo Verge Jr. on new teammates and choosing Nebraska