Nebraska basketball could be seeing larger audiences at Big Ten media days

For the first time since Fred Hoiberg arrived in Lincoln, Nebraska has a reputation to manage at Big Ten media days.

Hoiberg has only won 14 games in two seasons. But as Year Three approaches, the buzz surrounding Nebraska is growing louder.

Bryce McGowens, the highest ranked recruit in in school history, is projecting as a lottery pick in the 2022 NBA draft. CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, who emceed the Huskers’ opening night scrimmage last Friday, compared Nebraska’s offense to Hoiberg’s Iowa State teams after watching practice. And while the Huskers finished 11th in this week’s Big Ten preseason media poll, three voters rank them ninth, five spots higher than they finished last season.

So come Thursday in Indianapolis, Nebraska’s conference mates will be eager to hear what it has to say.

Along with Hoiberg, senior guard Alonzo Verge, an Arizona State transfer, will represent the program Thursday in Indianapolis. Verge averaged 14 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Sun Devils in 2020 and will lead Nebraska’s offense this winter.