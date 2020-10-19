Nebraska basketball could sign a five-star high school recruit for the first time in its history

Nebraska basketball is fully in the mix for a five-star recruit in the 2021 class.

Bryce McGowens, a 6-foot-5, 175-pound wing out of Greenville, South Carolina announced his top five schools on Monday. NU — where Trey McGowens, Bryce's older brother, is expected to start this season — is among that group. LSU, Michigan, Georgia and Florida State also made the top five.

Bryce McGowens had previously been committed to Florida State, but backed out of that verbal pledge to explore his options. He averaged 25.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2 steals per game last season for Wren High School in Piedmont, South Carolina. He's the Nos 23 and 25 players in the nation, according to Rivals and 247 Sports Composite services. According to ESPN, McGowens is the 33rd player in the nation, and a high four-star.

Should he pick NU, McGowens would be the first five-star high school player to sign with Nebraska in the recruiting service era. Omaha Benson star Andre Woolridge — who later transferred to Iowa — was widely considered one of the best players in America when he signed in 1992, but recruiting services didn't get going until the late 1990s/early 2000s.