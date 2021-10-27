 Skip to main content
Nebraska basketball downs Peru State in exhibition game
BASKETBALL

Nebraska basketball downs Peru State in exhibition game

Verge

Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. shoots a 3-pointer against Peru State's Henry Tanksley.

 LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD

Check out the 2021-22 schedule for Nebraska men's basketball.

LINCOLN — Behind Alonzo Verge’s impressive debut, Nebraska beat Peru State 97-58 during Wednesday’s exhibition at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Verge, who finished with 20 points, eight assists, four rebounds and three steals in 21 minutes, did not start his first game as a Husker. But he changed the game as a second-team spark plug. The Huskers scored on four straight possessions after Verge entered the game with 16:19 to play in the first half, and he scored seven points during the 11-2 run Nebraska used to take a 50-33 after halftime.

Derrick Walker, Verge’s preferred pick-and-roll partner, finished with 12 points, as did freshman forward Keon Edwards. Five-star freshman Bryce McGowens tallied four points and two assists on 2-of-8 shooting.

The Huskers will host Colorado at 11.a.m. Sunday for their final tune-up of the preseason.

