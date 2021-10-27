Nebraska basketball downs Peru State in exhibition game

Verge, who finished with 20 points, eight assists, four rebounds and three steals in 21 minutes, did not start his first game as a Husker. But he changed the game as a second-team spark plug. The Huskers scored on four straight possessions after Verge entered the game with 16:19 to play in the first half, and he scored seven points during the 11-2 run Nebraska used to take a 50-33 after halftime.