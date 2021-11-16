Nebraska basketball fails to execute 'simple plays' in loss to Creighton

LINCOLN — The red shirts filed for the exits to the tune of their archrival’s coo.
After Nebraska’s 77-69 loss to Creighton on Tuesday, its 10th to the Jays in 11 meetings, Creighton fans stayed behind to soak in their continued control of Interstate 80.
“C-U! C-U! C-U! C-U!”
The Jays finished Nebraska with a play Huskers’ coach Fred Hoiberg has been imploring his players to make all season. Ryan Nembhard, Creighton’s freshman point guard, dribbled to the free throw line with 1:30 remaining. And when the Huskers’ defense collapsed, Nembhard kicked to senior Ryan Hawkins for an open 3-pointer that put the Jays ahead 74-62 with time to play.
“They have a ton of shooters,” Nebraska guard Kobe Webster said when asked why the Jays are difficult to defend. “Their guards are really looking to find those guys.”
Nebraska’s aren’t. And the difference in backcourt philosophies created a deficit that even a red-hot Webster couldn't cut down.
The Jays built a 29-10 lead in 10 minutes thanks to a transition attack spurred by poor Nebraska possessions. Nebraska made two of its first 18 shots, few of which were born of ball movement.
The Huskers drilled “simple plays” all offseason just like they drilled transition defense while preparing for Creighton. But when the time came to execute those strategies, the Huskers floundered.
“We lost the game in the first five minutes,” Hoiberg said. “They got anything they wanted in transition. That's disappointing. We had some bad offensive lead to those possessions, but mostly (the problem was) communicating and getting matched up to their shooters. And that's when they get confident.”
The Huskers found their confidence after Hoiberg inserted Kobe Webster into the game with 8:45 to play. Webster, a senior who had not played yet this season, scored 11 points during Nebraska’s 21-6 run that cut Creighton’s lead to 40-36 by halftime. He finished with 20 points, his highest output as a Husker, and catalyzed the best offensive stretch of Nebraska's young season.
“I know what I'm capable of,” Webster said. “Coach has confidence in me. “I'm not gonna harp on any individual stats or anything like that because the goal is to win.”
Then Alonzo Verge, the Huskers’ starting point guard, watched that run from the bench. Hoiberg pulled him after a series of pull-up jumpers that did nothing to stimulate Nebraska’s ball movement.
Hoiberg said after the game that he still “100%” believes in Verge. But he needs the Arizona State transfer to stick with Nebraska’s plan.
“He's got to start understanding when you get in the paint, kick it and spray it,” Hoiberg said. “That's where you get open shots. And that's the strength of our team.”
It’s supposed to be, anyway. But even though Nebraska tallied a season-high 15 assists against the Jays, the Huskers haven’t flexed their ball-movement muscles often enough through three games. Creighton, on the other hand, performed exactly the way coach Greg McDermott envisioned despite bringing eight new scholarship players to PBA.
The Huskers are incorporating eight new guys, too. The difference on Tuesday was they looked like it while Creighton didn’t.
The bad news doesn’t stop there. Nebraska learned it will have to rebound from Tuesday’s loss without junior guard Trey McGowens, who broke the fifth metatarsal in his right foot during the first half against Creighton.
Hoiberg called the news “devastating” and called McGowens the Huskers’ heart and soul. And beyond that, McGowens is Nebraska’s best defender and best leader — “like Patrick Beverly,” Webster said.
Nebraska lost its bragging rights and its steadying presence against its in-state rival. Now, without McGowens, the Huskers need to embrace Hoiberg’s team-first teachings more than ever.
“Nobody's going to replace Trey,” Hoiberg said. “Not one person can do what Trey does. we're gonna have to find a way to do it by committee.”