Nebraska basketball fails to execute 'simple plays' in loss to Creighton

“We lost the game in the first five minutes,” Hoiberg said. “They got anything they wanted in transition. That's disappointing. We had some bad offensive lead to those possessions, but mostly (the problem was) communicating and getting matched up to their shooters. And that's when they get confident.”

The Huskers found their confidence after Hoiberg inserted Kobe Webster into the game with 8:45 to play. Webster, a senior who had not played yet this season, scored 11 points during Nebraska’s 21-6 run that cut Creighton’s lead to 40-36 by halftime. He finished with 20 points, his highest output as a Husker, and catalyzed the best offensive stretch of Nebraska's young season.

“I know what I'm capable of,” Webster said. “Coach has confidence in me. “I'm not gonna harp on any individual stats or anything like that because the goal is to win.”

Then Alonzo Verge, the Huskers’ starting point guard, watched that run from the bench. Hoiberg pulled him after a series of pull-up jumpers that did nothing to stimulate Nebraska’s ball movement.

Hoiberg said after the game that he still “100%” believes in Verge. But he needs the Arizona State transfer to stick with Nebraska’s plan.