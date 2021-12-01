Nebraska basketball fall to NC State in quadruple overtime

Hand. Wrist. Forearm. After three-plus hours and four overtimes, Nebraska finished a knuckle short against NC State.
With 47 seconds to play, Dereon Seabron put the Huskers away when he knocked Bryce McGowens behind the basket and banked home his 37th point to put NC State ahead 100-95. Former Husker Thomas Allen sunk the final free throw, and Nebraska lost 104-100 to the Wolfpack in Raleigh.
Nebraska led by 14 in regulation. It led by two in the first over time, five in the second and four in third. But after missing four chances to beat the Wolfpack, the Huskers wouldn’t get a fifth.
With five seconds left in the third overtime, Ebenezer Dowuona ripped Nebraska’s hearts out when he rebounded Terquavion Smith’s missed layup and scored to send the game to a fourth over time. Bryce McGowens missed a go-ahead free throw with two seconds left in the second one. And Seabron, who finished finished with 39 points and 18 rebounds, made a free throw with six seconds left to keep things rolling after the first, where neither team scored for the first four minutes of the period.
The Huskers might’ve liked to shoot one at the end of regulation, though.
With five seconds regulation, Alonzo Verge drove past his defender snuck his shooting arm past Breon Pass. Pass hit Verge’s wrist, or, forearm, or, as the officials determined, hand, and Verge’s layup never hit the rim. Nebraska’s bench begged for a foul. Assistant coaches restrained Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg. No whistle.
It didn’t look like they’d need one midway through the second half. Nebraska built a 61-47 lead with 9:51 to play. But over the next 2:43, the Huskers allowed 14 straight points. Cam Hayes found Jericole Hellems for the game-tying 3-pointer with 6:09 to play.
Then Lat Mayen cleared the benches.
After scolding a teammate for a defensive miscue, Mayen shoulder-checked Hellems in front of the NC State bench. The Wolfpack swarmed around Mayen. The Huskers ran to his defense.
Four players were ejected, including Mayen, Eduardo Andre, Oleg Kojenets and NC State’s Cam Hayes. C.J. Wilcher and Wilhelm Breidenbach would foul out three periods (and approximately one hour) later. The lead would change several more times. And the Huskers would miss their best chance at a break through.
Nebraska is now 6-40 against Power Six competition under Hoiberg. The fact it feels like 39.5 makes it hurt worse, if anything. And 72 hours after playing a game unlike any other, the Huskers must regroup for their Big Ten opener against Indiana.
Nebraska led 39-38 at halftime and spent the first half exposing the Wolfpack’s lack of rim protection. The Huskers scored 24 points in the paint early without NC State center Manny Bates, who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury on opening night, to rebuff them.
Alonzo Verge led NU with 12 points — eight of which came on layups — to go with five rebounds and four assists. The Huskers outscored the Wolfpack by 13 points with Verge on the floor during the first half. Verge finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.
Keisei Tominaga added seven first-half points, including a 4-point play to give Nebraska the lead with 4:58 left in the half. Tominaga finished with 16 points on 5-of-11 shooting from 3. He’s made 10 of 17 3-pointers in his last two games.
Bryce McGowens, in his first college road game, finished with 24 points and nine rebounds.
