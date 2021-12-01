Nebraska basketball fall to NC State in quadruple overtime

Hand. Wrist. Forearm. After three-plus hours and four overtimes, Nebraska finished a knuckle short against NC State.

With 47 seconds to play, Dereon Seabron put the Huskers away when he knocked Bryce McGowens behind the basket and banked home his 37th point to put NC State ahead 100-95. Former Husker Thomas Allen sunk the final free throw, and Nebraska lost 104-100 to the Wolfpack in Raleigh.

Nebraska led by 14 in regulation. It led by two in the first over time, five in the second and four in third. But after missing four chances to beat the Wolfpack, the Huskers wouldn’t get a fifth.

With five seconds left in the third overtime, Ebenezer Dowuona ripped Nebraska’s hearts out when he rebounded Terquavion Smith’s missed layup and scored to send the game to a fourth over time. Bryce McGowens missed a go-ahead free throw with two seconds left in the second one. And Seabron, who finished finished with 39 points and 18 rebounds, made a free throw with six seconds left to keep things rolling after the first, where neither team scored for the first four minutes of the period.

The Huskers might’ve liked to shoot one at the end of regulation, though.