Nebraska basketball falls just short of upsetting No. 6 Illinois in overtime
top story
BASKETBALL

Nebraska basketball falls just short of upsetting No. 6 Illinois in overtime

Lat Mayen

Lat Mayen jumps off the ground in front of Illinois's Jacob Grandison successfully making a basket. Mayen scored a team-high 16 points in Nebraska's overtime loss to No. 6 Illinois.

 SAVANNAH HAMM, THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Fred Hoiberg threw his mask to the floor. Even that didn’t satisfy the disgust.

With 16 seconds left Friday night, the game tied 66-66, Hoiberg’s underdog Huskers had the ball and a chance to cap a soul-cleansing upset of No. 6 Illinois — one of the biggest upsets of the college basketball season. Instead, they botched Hoiberg’s play call. Trey McGowens dribbled and dribbled and his desperation shot never reached the rim.

In overtime, the energy and execution Nebraska displayed all night finally wavered. Illini star Ayo Dosunmu hit a clinching jumper. The Huskers fell short, 77-72. The streak goes on. That’s 26 straight Big Ten losses dating back to January 2020.

If the Huskers (4-12, 0-9 Big Ten) keep playing like they did Friday, they won’t have to wait much longer.

On a sub-zero night in the Haymarket, Nebraska exerted plenty of heat, jumping ahead 9-0, then riding Lat Mayen’s hot hand (16 points, including two clutch 3s) to the brink.

But Illinois has star power: Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn. They combined for 52 points and wouldn’t let the Illini wilt.

Trey McGowens

Nebraska's Trey McGowens shoots from under the basket as Illinois Kofi Cockburn attempts to block him.

This was a night when a capacity crowd might have delivered the advantage. A jam-packed Pinnacle Bank Arena might have pushed Nebraska to the finish line.

Husker defensive rotations were sharp. They won battles for rebounds and loose balls. Offensively, they pushed the ball to the rim and finished through contact. You’ve seen major upsets reliant on a lucky 3-point barrage. This was no fluke.

There were moments of vulnerability, of course, especially early in the second half when it looked like NU would crumble again. Dosunmu drove and hammered a dunk to give Illinois its biggest lead, 44-39.

The Illinois bench exploded and Big Ten Network producers prepared the slow-motion replays and Hoiberg’s team didn’t have much reason to believe this night would be different.

But Mayen stuck a 3-pointer and Nebraska responded, looking capable all the way to the final possession. The Huskers all will rue those 16 seconds for a long while. A chance to make a statement in this dark, cold season.

For now, winter goes on.

Meet the 2020-21 Nebraska men's basketball team

dirk.chatelain@owh.com, 402-649-1461, twitter.com/dirkchatelain

Reporter - Sports

Dirk writes stories and columns about Husker football in addition to covering general assignments and enterprise for The World-Herald.

