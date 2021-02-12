Nebraska basketball falls just short of upsetting No. 6 Illinois in overtime

LINCOLN — Fred Hoiberg threw his mask to the floor. Even that didn’t satisfy the disgust.

With 16 seconds left Friday night, the game tied 66-66, Hoiberg’s underdog Huskers had the ball and a chance to cap a soul-cleansing upset of No. 6 Illinois — one of the biggest upsets of the college basketball season. Instead, they botched Hoiberg’s play call. Trey McGowens dribbled and dribbled and his desperation shot never reached the rim.

In overtime, the energy and execution Nebraska displayed all night finally wavered. Illini star Ayo Dosunmu hit a clinching jumper. The Huskers fell short, 77-72. The streak goes on. That’s 26 straight Big Ten losses dating back to January 2020.

If the Huskers (4-12, 0-9 Big Ten) keep playing like they did Friday, they won’t have to wait much longer.

On a sub-zero night in the Haymarket, Nebraska exerted plenty of heat, jumping ahead 9-0, then riding Lat Mayen’s hot hand (16 points, including two clutch 3s) to the brink.

But Illinois has star power: Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn. They combined for 52 points and wouldn’t let the Illini wilt.

This was a night when a capacity crowd might have delivered the advantage. A jam-packed Pinnacle Bank Arena might have pushed Nebraska to the finish line.