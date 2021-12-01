Nebraska basketball falls to NC State in quadruple overtime

LINCOLN — Hand. Wrist. Forearm. After three-plus hours and four overtimes, Nebraska finished a knuckle short against NC State.

With 47 seconds to play, Dereon Seabron knocked Bryce McGowens behind the basket and banked home his 37th point to put NC State ahead 100-95. Seabron finished with 39 points and 18 rebounds. Former Husker Thomas Allen sunk the game-icing free throw, and Nebraska lost 104-100 to the Wolfpack in Raleigh.

“I can say I’m tired walking up the steps (for my interview) after that one,” coach Fred Hoiberg told Husker Radio Network afterward. “That's a heartbreaker guys. (We) had several chances to win and just couldn't quite capitalize.”

Nebraska had four chances, to be exact — one in every period before the final one. It led by 14 in regulation, two in the first overtime, five in the second and four in third.

NU failed to maintain all four leads, and it wouldn’t get a fifth. The Wolfpack never trailed during the final OT, and whatever the Huskers needed to seize control of the second four-overtime game in school history — be it one more burst of energy, clutch shooting or a break from basketball’s supreme beings — they never found it.