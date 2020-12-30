Nebraska basketball falls to No. 25 Ohio State for Huskers' 20th straight Big Ten loss

The story of Nebraska’s 90-54 loss to No. 25 Ohio State — the Huskers’ 20th straight loss in the Big Ten — could be told through OSU’s 15-0 run midway through the first half, or NU’s 13 consecutive missed shots, or the 15 turnovers, many of them embarrassing dribbles off legs or feet.
Perhaps a play — one of the few Wednesday night where the Huskers tried to do the right thing — is a good place to start.
That’d be the one where, with just over a minute left in the first half, Nebraska unselfishly passed the ball from Kobe Webster to Thor Thorbjarnarson to Dalano Banton back to Webster, who, despite being wide open right under the hoop, dished the ball, two feet away, to center Yvan Ouedraogo. Who promptly had his shot blocked.
Things went poorly even when NU had the best intentions. That was a rare occurrence Wednesday. The Huskers often seemed to play without any intention at all.
How else to explain how a 38-21 halftime deficit — the product of frigid first half shooting and poor decision-making — ballooned, swiftly, into a 28-point, then 35-point, then 41-point gap as the Buckeyes, who can struggle on offense, scored at will in the second half. NU’s fouls, many of them offensive fouls, piled up and Ohio State piled on and the Big Ten Network broadcast, trying to locate some positive, flashed a graphic about coach Fred Hoiberg’s 2021 recruiting class.
Nebraska fell to 4-6 overall and 0-3 in the Big Ten. Coupled with its 17 straight losses to end last season, it is now 0 for its last 20 against league foes. Wednesday night’s game was arguably the least competitive of those.
The landslide began after Teddy Allen — who led NU with 13 points — hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 13 with 13:15 left. The Huskers didn’t score for the next 5:07 on the clock, moving its typical second half collapse to early in the first half. Nebraska didn’t recover from it, either, missing 17 of its last 18 shots as Ohio State (8-2 and 2-2) got consistent low-post scoring from EJ Liddel, Justice Sueing and Zed Key.
NU started the second half with a 3-point play from Trey McGowens that cut the Buckeyes’ lead to 14. That was the end of the evening’s good news.
OSU responded with a 16-2 run that took just five minutes of game clock. It scored at will against Nebraska’s defense, hitting eight 3-pointers and shooting 54.8% from the floor in the second half alone. The Huskers, meanwhile, shot just 16.1% from 3-point range for the game, missing 28 of 33 attempts.
Ohio State’s lead got as large as 70-29 with 9:44 left before throttling back its defense. The Huskers scored 25 points in the final stretch.
