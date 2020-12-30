Nebraska basketball falls to No. 25 Ohio State for Huskers' 20th straight Big Ten loss

The story of Nebraska’s 90-54 loss to No. 25 Ohio State — the Huskers’ 20th straight loss in the Big Ten — could be told through OSU’s 15-0 run midway through the first half, or NU’s 13 consecutive missed shots, or the 15 turnovers, many of them embarrassing dribbles off legs or feet.

Perhaps a play — one of the few Wednesday night where the Huskers tried to do the right thing — is a good place to start.

That’d be the one where, with just over a minute left in the first half, Nebraska unselfishly passed the ball from Kobe Webster to Thor Thorbjarnarson to Dalano Banton back to Webster, who, despite being wide open right under the hoop, dished the ball, two feet away, to center Yvan Ouedraogo. Who promptly had his shot blocked.

Things went poorly even when NU had the best intentions. That was a rare occurrence Wednesday. The Huskers often seemed to play without any intention at all.