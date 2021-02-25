Nebraska basketball falls to No. 5 Illinois for Huskers' fifth straight loss

CHAMPAIGN, Illinois — No Ayo, no problem.

No. 5 Illinois easily dispatched of the Nebraska men’s basketball team Thursday night 86-70 despite its best player, guard Ayo Dosunmu, missing the game with a broken nose. The Illini needed all of Dosunmu’s 31 points to stave off the Huskers in Lincoln. In the rematch 13 days later, Illinois seized control of a tight, physical game halfway through the first half and kept NU at arm’s length.

Nebraska (5-17 overall and 1-14 in the Big Ten) lost its fifth straight game and was led by guard Trey McGowens, who had 18 points and four rebounds. Teddy Allen, 48 hours after scoring 41 points against Penn State, had one of his worst games with five points — on 2-of-6 shooting — and four of NU’s 17 turnovers.

The Illini (17-6 and 13-4) was led by center Kofi Cockburn — 24 points and seven rebounds — and blue chip freshmen guards Adam Miller — whose 16 first-half points, in Dosunmu’s absence, helped his tem pull away from the Huskers and Andre Curbelo, who had ten points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

That backcourt duo keyed a 12-5 run midway through the first half. Miller scored ten of the 12 in a variety of ways, including a 3-pointer and baseline dunk. The run pushed the Illini’s 18-16 lead to 30-21 with three minutes and seven seconds left.

