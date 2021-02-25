Nebraska basketball falls to No. 5 Illinois for Huskers' fifth straight loss

CHAMPAIGN, Illinois — No Ayo, no problem.
No. 5 Illinois easily dispatched of the Nebraska men’s basketball team Thursday night 86-70 despite its best player, guard Ayo Dosunmu, missing the game with a broken nose. The Illini needed all of Dosunmu’s 31 points to stave off the Huskers in Lincoln. In the rematch 13 days later, Illinois seized control of a tight, physical game halfway through the first half and kept NU at arm’s length.
Nebraska (5-17 overall and 1-14 in the Big Ten) lost its fifth straight game and was led by guard Trey McGowens, who had 18 points and four rebounds. Teddy Allen, 48 hours after scoring 41 points against Penn State, had one of his worst games with five points — on 2-of-6 shooting — and four of NU’s 17 turnovers.
The Illini (17-6 and 13-4) was led by center Kofi Cockburn — 24 points and seven rebounds — and blue chip freshmen guards Adam Miller — whose 16 first-half points, in Dosunmu’s absence, helped his tem pull away from the Huskers and Andre Curbelo, who had ten points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.
That backcourt duo keyed a 12-5 run midway through the first half. Miller scored ten of the 12 in a variety of ways, including a 3-pointer and baseline dunk. The run pushed the Illini’s 18-16 lead to 30-21 with three minutes and seven seconds left.
From there, the game got choppy. Officials whistled four technical fouls — two on each team, with Allen and Lay Mayen picking them up for the Huskers — as Husker and Illini players argued with each other often after the whistle. The officiating crew, led by Kelly Pfeifer, drew sharp criticism from Big Ten Network analyst Stephen Bardo, who said on air fans didn’t tune in to see Pfeifer “give out technical fouls.”
The Illini led 34-26 at half as the teams combined for 22 turnovers and 20 fouls. NU kept the game close for three minutes in the second half before Illinois, behind six straight points Cockburn, went on a 9-0 run to stake a 51-36 lead. Nebraska never got closer than nine after that.
Allen struggled considerably against Illinois guard Trent Frazier, who also guarded Dalano Banton at times. For the night, Nebraska (5-of-21) and the Illini (4-of-23) were both cold from the 3-point line.
NU next plays Saturday against Minnesota.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.
