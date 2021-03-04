Nebraska basketball falls to No. 5 Iowa in most lopsided loss of Fred Hoiberg's career

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Nebraska basketball’s late-season progress hit a historic pothole Thursday night at No. 5 Iowa.
The Hawkeyes on their senior night hammered the turnover-prone Huskers 102-64 in a game that was never particularly competitive once Iowa started hitting shots three minutes into the game. Nebraska struggle to line up jumpers or even hold on to the ball, committing 20 turnovers and leaving coach Fred Hoiberg as mad as he’s been recently at their play.
It was the most lopsided loss of Hoiberg’s college coaching career, and Hoiberg sensed, in his team’s opening shootaround, that his team wasn’t as “locked in” as it had been most of the season, especially in a 21-point win over Rutgers Monday night.
“It’s not very often I’ve gone in the locker room and been disappointed by their lack of effort and fight, but tonight was one of those nights,” Hoiberg said afterward. “We looked tired, we played tired, we were a step slow. Iowa's got a lot to do with that.”
NU fell to 7-18 overall and 3-15 in Big Ten play, clinching last place in the league for a second straight year. Iowa, a potential Final Four team, improved to 19-7 and 13-6 behind a modest senior night performance from center Luka Garza, who had 14 points, eight rebounds and put several Husker posts in quick foul trouble. Nebraska struggled to stop him — or any other Hawkeye, for that matter, especially Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, who hit eight 3-pointers and scored 26 points. Iowa hit 16 3s overall, a program record for a Big Ten game.
“Our lack of urgency on the defensive end was a thing that was so disappointing to me,” Hoiberg said.
The Huskers were led by Lat Mayen’s 14 points and 13 rebounds, Kobe Webster, who had 17 points, and Dalano Banton, who had 14 points and eight rebounds. Nebraska was mostly defined, however, by its turnovers, committed at times with notable carelessness, three of which triggered immediate timeouts from Hoiberg, whose relative success against Iowa — as a player and coach — did not extend to Carver-Hawkeye Arena floor.
The loss revealed the work NU still has to do to consistently compete with the Big Ten’s best. The gap between the three conference teams Nebraska has beaten this season — Penn State, Minnesota and Rutgers — and a team like Iowa looked considerable on Thursday night.
Webster said Nebraska may have had a “little” hangover from its win over Rutgers.
“We’ve got to come out a little more hungry,” Webster said.
Both offenses started slow, combining to miss the first eight shots of the game before Garza, likely a first-team All-American, opened scoring with a 3-point play. The lid came off for the Hawkeyes, who drilled nine first-half 3-pointers and scored ten points off 12 Nebraska turnovers in the opening 20 minutes. Garza had 14 in the first half. Bohannon had 15, as the Huskers repeatedly struggled to locate him on the floor.
Iowa led 48-26 at the half and had Hoiberg so frustrated he called two first half timeouts after fast break baskets. He was most livid after Iowa called timeout following a Banton turnover, as Hoiberg went directly to Banton, ten feet onto the court for sharp words. Nevertheless, Banton led Nebraska with nine points and four rebounds in the first half. Mayen had five points and nine rebounds, doing most of the rebounding work while Derrick Walker rode the bench for 17 minutes with two fouls.
The Hawkeyes didn’t pull off the throttle in the second half, stretching the lead early in the final 20 minutes and continuing to pour it on until they hit 100 points in a Big Ten for only the second time coach Fran McCaffrey’s tenure.
Notes
The loss to Iowa clinched that, for the second straight season, Nebraska would be the No. 14 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, playing the No. 11 seed on Wednesday night 25 minutes after the conclusion of the Nos. 12-13 game. The Huskers will likely play, for a third time this season, Penn State. NU beat the Nittany Lions 62-61 on the road and lost 86-83 at home. If Minnesota — reeling with six straight losses — beats Rutgers Saturday, then Penn State would have to beat Maryland Sunday to grab the No. 11 seed.
