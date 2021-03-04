Nebraska basketball falls to No. 5 Iowa in most lopsided loss of Fred Hoiberg's career

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Nebraska basketball’s late-season progress hit a historic pothole Thursday night at No. 5 Iowa.

The Hawkeyes on their senior night hammered the turnover-prone Huskers 102-64 in a game that was never particularly competitive once Iowa started hitting shots three minutes into the game. Nebraska struggle to line up jumpers or even hold on to the ball, committing 20 turnovers and leaving coach Fred Hoiberg as mad as he’s been recently at their play.

It was the most lopsided loss of Hoiberg’s college coaching career, and Hoiberg sensed, in his team’s opening shootaround, that his team wasn’t as “locked in” as it had been most of the season, especially in a 21-point win over Rutgers Monday night.

“It’s not very often I’ve gone in the locker room and been disappointed by their lack of effort and fight, but tonight was one of those nights,” Hoiberg said afterward. “We looked tired, we played tired, we were a step slow. Iowa's got a lot to do with that.”