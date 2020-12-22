Nebraska basketball falls to No. 9 Wisconsin in Big Ten opener

Nebraska opened Big Ten play Tuesday night by reaching right into the gills of one of college basketball’s top ten offenses.
No. 9 Wisconsin could barely wiggle. The Badgers coughed up the ball. They missed wildly. The Huskers’ defense gave them a shot at a major upset. And another shot. And another shot. And another.
“We were flying around,” coach Fred Hoiberg said.
But in a 67-53 loss, NU just couldn’t make those shots. A ten-point first half lead turned into a one-point halftime deficit, which turned into an insurmountable hill after a 16-0 Wisconsin run midway through the second half. The Huskers held the Badgers 12 points under their season average. But Nebraska scored 28 under its season average, shooting 33.3% from the floor, 29.6% from 3 point range and 52.9% from the free throw line.
“We did not shoot the ball well,” said Hoiberg, who highlighted the 9 of 17 performance at the free throw line compared to Wisconsin’s 15-for-15 performance. “We missed some free throws, missed some easy ones at the rim.”
And NU (4-4 overall and 0-1 in the Big Ten) went unusually dry during the game-deciding run, which occurred after it took a brief, 33-32 second half lead after a Trey McGowens 3. Nebraska missed seven straight shots as Wisconsin (7-1, 1-0) methodically ran its offense through center Micah Potter, who shrugged off a sluggish start to finish with ten points and 11 rebounds.
When Potter drew defenders, he slipped the ball out to Badger shooters, including Brad Davison, a frequent, multi-year thorn in NU’s side, who scored 15 points. His 3-pointer, with 9:24 left, gave the Badgers a 48-33 lead and prompted coach Fred Hoiberg to call timeout. Nebraska never got closer than 12 after that.
Asked whether the team’s offensive struggles eventually led the brief, costly defensive lapse, Hoiberg said it was “human nature” for it happen. Guard Dalano Banton, who led Nebraska with 15 points and eight rebounds, agreed.
“We let our offense dictate our defense,” said Banton, who played a game-high 34 minutes.
That wasn’t true early, as Nebraska’s defense got a boost in part by starting two post players — Lat Mayen and Yvan Ouedraogo — who could successfully match up with Wisconsin’s senior twin towers in Nate Reuvers and Potter. Potter, who came into the game shooting 54.3%, particularly struggled with NU’s habit of dropping a guard into the lane for a double-team and a potential strip of the ball. Mayen and Ouedraogo each had two blocks and a steal in the first half.
The Badger guards, too, couldn’t zip past the Husker defenders to the rim. That left Wisconsin passing the ball around the key and either taking long, off-rhythm 3-pointers or taking its chances by entering the ball into Potter or Reuvers, who combined for seven points, eight missed shots and three turnovers in the first half.
The result? Wisconsin didn’t score for nearly five minutes to start the game. It had three points in the opening ten minutes, and went more than seven between made baskets. At the 5:48 mark, after a McGowens 3-point play, the Huskers led 19-9.
“We knew they were going to play through the paint, knowing we give up size, so we wanted to double-team them every time they caught it on the dribble,” Banton said. “We wanted to harass them, make them fire it out on rotations. That was working for us early.”
But Wisconsin made its surge, finishing the half on a 16-5 run to lead 25-24 at half. True freshman guard Johnny Davis had seven and forward Aleem Ford, benefiting from NU’s attention to Potter and Reuvers, scored seven as well.
When the Badgers jumped out to a 32-26 lead early in the second half, Nebraska answered with the 7-0 run. At the 14:03 mark, Wisconsin retook the lead. It had control of the game within five minutes of game clock. Nebraska suffered a similar fate in losses to Georgia Tech and Creighton. Strong starts. What Hoiberg calls “phenomenal” effort. And then the quick collapse from which NU never recovers.
It’s a trend Hoiberg believes Nebraska will break.
“I told the guys: I think we’re close,” Hoiberg said. “We’re going to start making shots. We’ve got too good of shooters on our team to continue to shoot the percentage we are.”
The opponents ahead — three ranked ones in a row, starting with undefeated Michigan on Christmas — are likely too good to beat without good shooting.
“We have a big opportunity on Christmas,” Banton said. “We’re going to come out, go back to practice and figure out what we have to do. Put a lot of shots, man. Put up a lot of shots when we get back into that gym.”
Notes
» Nebraska center Ouedraogo got his first start — and arguably his toughest assignment this season — on Tuesday night in having to guard Wisconsin forwards Micah Potter and Nate Reuvers.
Hoiberg liked what he saw from the sophomore, who had six points, six rebounds and two blocks.
“I thought it was his best performance of the season,” Hoiberg said, noting Ouedraogo’s 3-for-4 performance from the floor, which meant he finished well at the basket. “His effort and going out and using his physical body — that’s why we had him in the starting lineup tonight, for that exact reason.”
Another Husker, junior forward Shamiel Stevenson, played just one minute, missing badly on one 3-pointer. He came into Tuesday night averaging 18.6 minutes per game. Hoiberg chalked up Stevenson’s limited minutes to a growing rotation that now includes Trevor Lakes.
“There’s still going to be a role for Shamiel on this team, there’s no question about it,” Hoiberg said.
» NU’s season-long struggle with free throws continues. The Huskers hit just 9 of 17 on Tuesday night, bringing the season average down to 64.9%. The continued puzzler is Teddy Allen, well above 80% in junior college, currently shooting 60.5% this season. Hoiberg said Allen is “falling off” his free throw shot to some degree. In a previous game, Allen was several feet behind the charity stripe attempting the shot.
“Free throws, to me, it’s a confidence thing,” said Hoiberg, a career 85.4% free throw shooter in the NBA. “When you miss a couple, it starts the domino going in the wrong direction. Believe me, we practice ‘em, we shoot ‘em, we punish if we don’t ‘em, we run them, we shoot free throws to knock off sprints when we run for turnovers at the end of practices.
“I think we’ll start making them. Teddy was an almost 90% free throw shooter a year ago…I think we’re reaching to the basket instead of finishing and trusting our stroke. We’ve tried a lot of things.”
» The Huskers’ 3-point shooting woes continue, as well. Nebraska made 29.6% against Wisconsin, with several of those shots coming late in the game. The team’s three best 3-point shooters, Mayen, Thor Thorbjarnarson and Lakes, combined to hit 1 of 12 from beyond the arc. Mayen is shooting 27.5% from 3-point range this season, while Thorbjarnarson is shooting 28.6%.
“Everybody in that locker room has confidence in Lat that he’s going to start making those shots,” Hoiberg said.
