Nebraska basketball falls to Wisconsin for Huskers' 25th straight Big Ten loss

LINCOLN — Scenes from a silver anniversary — the 25th straight Big Ten loss for Nebraska basketball.

» On a fast break, forward Teddy Allen passing the ball out of bounds because Lat Mayen was too far behind him to catch the ball.

» Mayen falling down as the shot clock expired while Wisconsin scooped up one of NU’s 17 turnovers and converted it into a 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer.

» NU committing seven fouls — and putting Wisconsin in the free-throw bonus — just 4:38 into the second half.

» The Huskers hitting 7 of 17 free throws, the last of which was an airball.

That’s how Nebraska turned their best 10 minutes of the season — with a 22-14 lead to show for it — into a 61-48 loss to the No. 21 Badgers, who shot 32% from the floor against NU’s variety of defenses but walked out of Pinnacle Bank Arena avoiding an embarrassing loss.

Nebraska (4-11, 0-8) added its 25th straight league loss to the ledger as the Husker offense — coach Fred Hoiberg’s calling card when he arrived in Lincoln — started hot before falling into a familiar, mistake-prone pattern; one that Hoiberg said after the loss he may try to break by slowing down his fast-paced offense.