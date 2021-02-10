Nebraska basketball falls to Wisconsin for Huskers' 25th straight Big Ten loss

LINCOLN — Scenes from a silver anniversary — the 25th straight Big Ten loss for Nebraska basketball.
» On a fast break, forward Teddy Allen passing the ball out of bounds because Lat Mayen was too far behind him to catch the ball.
» Mayen falling down as the shot clock expired while Wisconsin scooped up one of NU’s 17 turnovers and converted it into a 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer.
» NU committing seven fouls — and putting Wisconsin in the free-throw bonus — just 4:38 into the second half.
» The Huskers hitting 7 of 17 free throws, the last of which was an airball.
That’s how Nebraska turned their best 10 minutes of the season — with a 22-14 lead to show for it — into a 61-48 loss to the No. 21 Badgers, who shot 32% from the floor against NU’s variety of defenses but walked out of Pinnacle Bank Arena avoiding an embarrassing loss.
Nebraska (4-11, 0-8) added its 25th straight league loss to the ledger as the Husker offense — coach Fred Hoiberg’s calling card when he arrived in Lincoln — started hot before falling into a familiar, mistake-prone pattern; one that Hoiberg said after the loss he may try to break by slowing down his fast-paced offense.
“I hate to throw up the stop sign and get into something every play,” Hoiberg said, “but that’s probably what it’s going to have to come to, for a while, until we can figure out our turnover issues. And it’s not just the turnovers. It’s the going in and throwing up crazy shots and expecting to get a call. We’re not getting them.”
Mayen led NU in scoring with 14 points while point guard Dalano Banton pitched in six points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Allen, who returned to the starting lineup after an one-game benching added 12 points but committed five turnovers, too.
That trio started fast after the 8:42 p.m. tipoff. NU hit 8 of its first 12 shots — including two 3-pointers apiece from Mayen and Allen — with smooth execution in transition and half-court offense as Banton silkily hit Husker posts diving to the rim as Badger defenders watched.
“That’s exactly what the system looks like — when you go out and you score eight baskets and you get eight assists on those plays,” Hoiberg said.
NU turned a 14-10 deficit into a 22-14 lead with a 12-0 run. As Banton and Mayen headed to the bench, though, the Husker offense collapsed with a run of turnovers and hastily-taken shots. And Wisconsin chipped away, closing to 23-19 when Banton and Mayen returned.
Eight minutes later at halftime, the Huskers added four points and seven turnovers and trailed 30-27. Nebraska committed turnovers on as many first-half possessions as it scored on them.
“The movement just wasn’t the same,” Hoiberg said. “And then we started trying to go on our own, and driving into the pile again and turning the damn ball over.”
Banton agreed.
“As the game went on, we started gaining a little bit of selfishness or whatever the case may have been,” Banton said. “With the fine line between winning and losing, we’ve just got to keep consistent with what we plan on doing.”
The opening 4:38 of the second half, somehow, were uglier. Nebraska had seven fouls, two traveling calls, four missed shots, two missed free throws — and one basket. NU stopped passing the ball with crispness, preferring one-on-one takes to the hoops that were not often successful.
Thanks to six straight points from Badger guard Jonathan Davis, Wisconsin (15-6, 9-5) extended its halftime lead from three to seven in that stretch. Eventually, it grew to 16 as guards Brad Davison (nine points) and Trevor Anderson (eight points) hit key jumpers. The Badgers took 32 3-pointers and hit 9, but it was enough against NU, which scored 13 points in the middle 20 minutes of the game.
Nebraska’s road only gets harder Friday night when No. 6 Illinois, which has had five days rest, rolls into town. NU will be playing its fourth game in six days as it returns from a monthlong COVID pause.
Hoiberg is not worried about the effort of his team. Its strong work on defense — with another opponent struggling to score in the paint — is proof, the coach said, that the desire to win is there.
“We just need to play smarter,” Hoiberg said.
NU players, Banton said, are “with the process” and fully bought in.
“It’s hard out there, it’s crazy, but we feel like if we do what we have to for 40 minutes, man, we’re going to be a tough team to beat,” Banton said.
