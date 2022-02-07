Nebraska basketball fans give Fred Hoiberg an earful on radio show

LINCOLN — The fans are fed up, and they’re not shy about telling the head coach.
Fred Hoiberg faced questions about his strategy, Nebraska’s future and his job status on his radio show Monday night. They started with the first caller, who said he hadn’t missed a Husker basketball game for 40 years.
Until now.
“I’m done, sir,” the caller said. “You’re 20-62, so at what point do you realize it isn’t working? I’m hurting, you’re hurting, the fans are hurting. Man to man, coach to a fan, can you tell me how you could justify still being here?”
Hoiberg tried. He explained that his first roster was thrown together in short order, his second one was derailed by COVID-19 and this one was stunted by injuries to Trey McGowens and Wilhelm Breidenbach.
But Hoiberg understands the fan base’s frustration. He called Saturday’s blowout loss to Northwestern one of the most frustrating losses he’s suffered. The Huskers encountered adversity early and “never recovered,” which hurt even more on alumni weekend.
But help is coming. Hoiberg cited the Huskers’ 2022 recruiting class as a reason for hope. The 2021 team still has eight games to change fans’ minds — Hoiberg said he’s confident that the Huskers will not turn in another performance like Saturday’s this season.
And while morale was low over the weekend, Hoiberg remains determined to turn Nebraska into a winner.
“I appreciate your call, appreciate the passion,” Hoiberg said. “But I can promise you there’s nobody in this world more frustrated right now with where things are than I am. I’m gonna do everything I can to get it turned around.”
» Hoiberg’s second caller had more biting questions: Why was Keisei Tominaga playing over Trey McGowens on late defensive possessions against Michigan? What is Nebraska going to do to adjust an offensive approach that hasn’t led to wins, particularly when the roster may lose several key pieces again?
Once again, Hoiberg answered. Tominaga played over McGowens because he helped Nebraska regain the lead during the second half in Ann Arbor. Nebraska has changed its approach this season because its on-court performance didn’t meet Hoiberg’s preseason vision.
“Early in the season, we could not throw (the ball) in the ocean,” Hoiberg said.
As for the future, “It’s all about who’s coming back,” Hoiberg said. Several Huskers have decisions to make about their future this offseason, and Hoiberg will tailor his scheme to his players.
“Moving forward, We’ll look at everything as far as what we have coming back and what our roster looks like,” Hoiberg said. “Then we’ll put the system together, work on it over the course of the summer and obviously try to be much better.”
» Hoiberg also addressed Nebraska’s shortcomings with in-state recruits on Monday. Nebraska has hosted key in-state players on official visits, but the Huskers haven’t landed them.
How can that change?
“I think the biggest thing we have to do is start winning,” Hoiberg said.
Hoiberg said it’s hard to pitch Nebraska to players considering “blue-blood” schools when the Huskers lose like they have been. NU has competed for talent against schools like Gonzaga and Wisconsin — “some of the top programs in the country,” Hoiberg said.
He feels that Nebraska has built good relationships with the next wave of in-state recruits. Now the Huskers need to win so those prospects can look at Nebraska the way Hoiberg looked at Iowa State while growing up in Ames.