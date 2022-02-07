Nebraska basketball fans give Fred Hoiberg an earful on radio show

As for the future, “It’s all about who’s coming back,” Hoiberg said. Several Huskers have decisions to make about their future this offseason, and Hoiberg will tailor his scheme to his players.

“Moving forward, We’ll look at everything as far as what we have coming back and what our roster looks like,” Hoiberg said. “Then we’ll put the system together, work on it over the course of the summer and obviously try to be much better.”

» Hoiberg also addressed Nebraska’s shortcomings with in-state recruits on Monday. Nebraska has hosted key in-state players on official visits, but the Huskers haven’t landed them.

How can that change?

“I think the biggest thing we have to do is start winning,” Hoiberg said.

Hoiberg said it’s hard to pitch Nebraska to players considering “blue-blood” schools when the Huskers lose like they have been. NU has competed for talent against schools like Gonzaga and Wisconsin — “some of the top programs in the country,” Hoiberg said.