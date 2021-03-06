Nebraska basketball focused on finishing strong, following 'lack of effort' against Iowa

LINCOLN — The chances of the Nebraska men’s basketball team beating No. 5 Iowa on Thursday night were slim, and NU coach Fred Hoiberg said as much one day before the game when he suggested the Huskers could play well and still lose by 20.
Nebraska did not play well and lost by nearly 40.
Given the game had little official stakes attached to it — Iowa is steaming toward the NCAA tournament, NU is not — the temptation would be high to shrug off a 102-64 defeat and move on to Sunday’s regular-season finale at Northwestern. Hoiberg instead wanted the Iowa loss to serve as a lesson about effort.
“We’ve got to learn from it, there’s no doubt about it,” Hoiberg said. “It’s not very often I’ve gone in the locker room and been disappointed by their lack of effort and fight, but tonight was one of those nights. We looked tired, we played tired, we were a step slow.”
Why? Fatigue, of course, is a factor when Nebraska has played so many games in the past 30 days, but NU looked sharp and fresh, just days before, in a 72-51 win over Rutgers. Hoiberg wondered if his team was “beating our chests a little bit” after winning two in a row, but he had to “jump” his team at a Thursday morning shootaround for their lack of energy.
After tip-off, Nebraska’s early misses — on what Hoiberg called “good looks” — seemed to inform its later poor effort. Passes — intercepted and returned for easy layups — were common. A second-half inbounds too from NU guard Trey McGowens looked more like a go route to Iowa guard Joe Toussaint, who caught the ball in stride and dribbled for a layup.
That play came after a media timeout.
“You’re giving up pick-sixes on inbounds plays,” Hoiberg said.
Northwestern, which lost 13 straight games before beating Minnesota and Maryland in its past two contests, lacks Iowa’s dynamic scoring punch, but its five starters — including 6-foot-10 post Pete Nance — all shoot better than 33% from 3-point range. The Wildcats have a deep bench, too, regularly using nine players in the rotation. They swept the Huskers last year. The 81-76 win in Lincoln lives in some infamy; that’s when Nebraska hit 8 of its 30 free throws.
The Wildcats have a little incentive of continuing their own momentum and have been a surprising thorn in Nebraska’s side, winning six of the past eight in the series. In many of those losses, NU’s defense struggled to stop exactly the kind of offense Northwestern has now: Lots of shooters with an occasionally decent post.
Northwestern won’t likely run Nebraska out of the gym the way Iowa did. It can beat, however, a Husker team that makes all the mistakes it did Thursday night. Senior guard Kobe Webster said Nebraska had to go into practice “serious,” an indication something may have been amiss before the Iowa loss.
“There’s nothing funny, nothing to be joking about,” Webster said. “Obviously we want to have positive energy, we have to be talking and up during practice, but we have to be locked in.”
