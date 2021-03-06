Nebraska basketball focused on finishing strong, following 'lack of effort' against Iowa

LINCOLN — The chances of the Nebraska men’s basketball team beating No. 5 Iowa on Thursday night were slim, and NU coach Fred Hoiberg said as much one day before the game when he suggested the Huskers could play well and still lose by 20.

Nebraska did not play well and lost by nearly 40.

Given the game had little official stakes attached to it — Iowa is steaming toward the NCAA tournament, NU is not — the temptation would be high to shrug off a 102-64 defeat and move on to Sunday’s regular-season finale at Northwestern. Hoiberg instead wanted the Iowa loss to serve as a lesson about effort.

Nebraska at Northwestern Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois, 12:30 p.m. TV/Radio: BTN | IMG College Sports Network (1400 AM in Lincoln, 590 AM in Omaha, 880 AM in Lexington)

“We’ve got to learn from it, there’s no doubt about it,” Hoiberg said. “It’s not very often I’ve gone in the locker room and been disappointed by their lack of effort and fight, but tonight was one of those nights. We looked tired, we played tired, we were a step slow.”