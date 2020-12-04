Nebraska basketball game against Florida A&M on Sunday canceled

The Nebraska men's basketball game on Sunday against Florida A&M has been canceled.
Florida A&M announced the cancellation of the Nebraska game on Friday, in addition to its game Friday against South Florida. FAMU cited a positive COVID-19 test of a support staff member as the reason for the cancellation. Nebraska's announcement said the game was canceled due to Big Ten policy and "out of an abundance of caution."
NU was scheduled to play Florida A&M on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Huskers will chat with the media Friday around noon.
NU could now find a replacement opponent or wait to play again Dec. 9 against Georgia Tech in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Meet the 2020-21 Nebraska men's basketball team
Teddy Allen
6-6, 223 * Junior * guard
Former Boys Town star can score at the rim, the free throw line and beyond the 3-point arc. He’s a good candidate to lead the team in points and floor burns.
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
Eduardo Andre
6-10, 228 * Freshman * Center
Runs the floor well for a big guy and could be another good rebounder. A project, to some degree, who has played basketball for only four years.
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
Akol Arop
6-5, 203 * Sophomore * Forward
The Creighton Prep graduate is sitting out the 2020-2021 season after suffering a knee injury. Coaches like his toughness and work ethic.
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
Dalano Banton
6-9, 204 * Sophomore * guard
Tall, long, lean point guard with a smooth game and a likeable personality, Banton has tremendous upside. He’ll score at the rim, pass efficiently and rebound well for his position.
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
Trevor Lakes
6-7, 215 * Senior * Guard
Sit-out transfer from Division II University of Indianapolis. He’s here to shoot 3s; he made 235 of them over three years at Indianapolis.
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
Lat Mayen
6-9, 205 * Junior * forward
X factor to the 2020-2021 season. A fairly under-the-radar JUCO recruit, Mayen has wowed coaches and teammates with his skillset, especially as a shooter. If Mayen’s the goods, he’ll present a major matchup problem for foes.
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
Trey McGowens
6-4, 191 * Junior * guard
Two-year starter in the ACC who drives hard to the hoop and plays stingy defense, averaging nearly two steals per game at Pittsburgh. Brings grit.
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
Chris McGraw
6-0, 170 * Sophomore * Guard
Walk-on transfer from Ohio, where he played at two different schools in limited minutes.
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
Yvan Ouedraogo
6-9, 245 * Sophomore * Center
Steadily improved as a true freshman, then lost considerable weight in the offseason to improve his conditioning. Ouedraogo will bring rebounding and defense. Needs to make more free throws.
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
Jace Piatkowski
6-3, 184 * Freshman * Guard
Son of former Husker star Eric Piatkowski, Jace walked on, redshirted last season and will have four years left of eligibility. He’s a good 3-point shooter.
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
Bret Porter
6-5, 228 *Freshman * Forward
Walk-on from Millard North who redshirted last season and will be provide depth this sea
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
Shamiel Stevenson
6-6, 245 * Junior * guard
Burly transfer who sat out last season and played on the practice squad. Versatile player who can pass, defend and score in a pinch.
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
Thor Thorbjarnarson
6-6, 202 * Senior * Guard
The team’s most consistent 3-point shooter has a good grasp of Fred Hoiberg’s offense. The Icelandic import has deep range, which always travels well in Hoiberg’s system.
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
Derrick Walker
6-8, 232 * Junior * Forward
Enforcer-type who sat out last year after transferring from Tennessee. Knows his role and brings some Big Ten muscle to the team.
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
Kobe Webster
6-0, 172 * Senior * Guard
A graduate transfer from Western Illinois, Webster will be a vocal leader and an energy builder whether he starts or comes off the bench seven minutes in. He may be the team’s second-best 3-point shooter.
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
Elijah Wood
6-5, 174 * Freshman * guard
Nebraska’s fairly stacked at guard, so this true freshman will have to fight for playing time. Can he get on the court as a defender or a shooter?
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.