Nebraska basketball game against Florida A&M on Sunday canceled

The Nebraska men's basketball game on Sunday against Florida A&M has been canceled.

Florida A&M announced the cancellation of the Nebraska game on Friday, in addition to its game Friday against South Florida. FAMU cited a positive COVID-19 test of a support staff member as the reason for the cancellation. Nebraska's announcement said the game was canceled due to Big Ten policy and "out of an abundance of caution."

NU was scheduled to play Florida A&M on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Huskers will chat with the media Friday around noon.

NU could now find a replacement opponent or wait to play again Dec. 9 against Georgia Tech in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Meet the 2020-21 Nebraska men's basketball team

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.