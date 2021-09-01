Nebraska basketball gets national TV broadcast for Auburn game in December

LINCOLN — Nebraska basketball will have a national audience this December.

The Huskers announced this week their Dec. 11 game against Auburn will be aired on ESPN2 at 10:30 a.m. The game will be played at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Bruce Pearl’s Tigers finished 13-14 last season but averaged 27 wins per season over the previous three. That pedigree makes an enticing matchup for Fred Hoiberg’s young Huskers, with 12 underclassmen on the 18-player roster.

Nebraska finished 7-25 last season but welcomes 10 newcomers, including Bryce McGowens, the first five-star recruit in school history.

NU opens the season at home against Western Illinois on Nov. 9.​

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.