Nebraska basketball hires Adam Howard as assistant coach

Nebraska has hired Adam Howard as its new assistant, the school announced Monday.

Howard will fill the coaching vacancy left by former assistant Matt Abdelmassih, with whom NU parted ways on March 17. Coach Fred Hoiberg said in a statement that Howard is a “well-rounded coach” that fits what NU wants in an assistant.

“He’s great on the floor, does an excellent job in player development and has a lot of connections to get us involved with high-level recruits,” Hoiberg said.

Howard spent his last four seasons as associate head coach at South Alabama, where he coordinated the Jaguars’ defense and worked with their big men. The Jags recorded 900 turnovers and 200 steals during Howard’s last two seasons. And forward Josh Ajayi, who averaged 16.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game in 2019, was a second-team All-Sun Belt performer under Howard.

Howard said he was “humbled and excited” to join Nebraska’s staff.

“Coach Hoiberg has been remarkably successful at every level of basketball, and I could not be more appreciative that the next step in my development as a coach is to learn and grow under him and the staff he has in place at Nebraska,” Howard said. “My family and I can’t wait to hit the ground running building relationships on campus and in the Lincoln community.”

Howard coached at Troy, Tennessee, Southern Miss and Morehead State prior to South Alabama. He helped Troy reach the NCAA Tournament in 2016-17. He worked with San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson at Tennessee and former Nuggets forward Kenneth Faried at Morehead State. Faried led the Eagles to an upset win over Louisville in 2009.

Howard also helped Southern Miss qualify for two NIT appearances in 2012-13 and 2013-14. Current NU assistant Nate Loenser and former assistant Doc Sadler also spent time with the Golden Eagles. Neither coached alongside Howard.

Howard will be introduced Tuesday at noon.

