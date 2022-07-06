 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Nebraska basketball hires Emmanuel Tommy as director of player development

Nebraska has hired Emmanuel Tommy to be its next director of player development, according to a release.

Tommy, who comes to Lincoln from Alabama A&M, will assist the program with day-to-day operations, plays programming and on-campus recruiting. He previously worked with Nebraska assistant Adam Howard at South Alabama

“We are pleased to welcome Emmanuel to our basketball staff,” Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg said. “He has experience in both the administrative and coaching sides of basketball and understands what it takes to connect with people, a trait which is essential for this role. … He is a high-energy, positive person who wants to help people be successful on and off the court."

Tommy began his coaching career as a graduate assistant for Western Michigan from 2007-2009. He also coached at Goodwin Heights (Mich.) High School and Division III Center College before returning to the Division I ranks.

Tommy replaces former director of player development Buzzy Caruthers, who left Nebraska this offseason for an assistant job at Missouri State.

jwatkins@owh.com, 402-444-1201, https://twitter.com/JimmyWatkins95

