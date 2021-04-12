Nebraska basketball hires new strength coach with NBA experience

LINCOLN — Fred Hoiberg hired Kurt Joseph as Nebraska men's basketball's new strength and conditioning director.

Joseph spent the last two seasons as an assistant strength coach for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Before that he worked as head strength coach for the Iowa Wolves, Minnesota's G League team. He also had experience with the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets.

"We are pleased to add Kurt to our staff," Hoiberg said in a press release. "He comes highly recommended from the Timberwolves, and his experience in the NBA and in the G League will be an asset for our players to understand what it takes to compete at the highest level."

Joseph replaces Tim Wilson, who had been at Nebraska for 10 seasons under multiple coaches.

