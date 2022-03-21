Nebraska basketball is already making noise at the opening of a busy offseason

LINCOLN — They aren’t bursting anyone’s bracket, but the Huskers are making noise in March.

Since the NCAA tournament began last week, Nebraska basketball has parted ways with two assistants, found a new point guard and said goodbye to freshman Bryce McGowens, its leading scorer from last season.

What’s next? The World Herald analyzed each of NU’s headline-making moves and provided insight on what each could mean for the future.

Let’s play headlines, hypotheses and look-aheads:

Headline: Nebraska parts ways with men’s basketball assistant Matt Abdelmassih

Hypothesis: Another parallel between Trev Alberts’ plans for Scott Frost and Fred Hoiberg. Alberts didn’t force either coach to part ways with their longtime assistants. But I think both men felt those moves were necessary to show their commitment to change. Hoiberg and Abdelmassih have known each other for 14 years. Those were difficult conversations. But difficult conversations can lead to positive change.

Look ahead: Abdelmassih’s absence didn’t stop NU from acquiring North Dakota State guard (and Lincoln East grad) Sam Griesel over the weekend. But with portal transactions underway and the April signing day about three weeks away, it would behoove NU to find a new recruiting specialist soon, assuming Hoiberg still wants an assistant to head those efforts.

Headline: Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens declares for NBA draft

Hypothesis: All indications are that McGowens won’t withdraw his name. So what did Nebraska get out of his one-season stint? That depends: If McGowens becomes a star, it doesn’t matter that NU only won 10 games during his tenure. Hoiberg can continue selling his program as an NBA pipeline, which will attract high-level recruits. If he flops, that reputation takes a hit. I’d bet on the answer falling between those realities. Bryce has a long pro career, but not as a franchise centerpiece.

Look ahead: Even without McGowens, the Huskers have 15 scholarship players for 13 slots next season. Derrick Walker, Lat Mayen and Trey McGowens have decisions to make about their future. Other players may follow Trevor Lakes’ lead into the transfer portal. And NU’s 2022 signees could reopen their recruitment in light of Abdelmassih’s departure. The roster is far from set.

Headline: Nebraska basketball adds North Dakota State transfer Sam Griesel to the roster

Hypothesis: Griesel’s size (6 foot 6, 215 pounds) should soothe concerns about the jump from the Summit League to the Big Ten. His Nebraska roots should help NU build stronger ties with in-state recruits. The key to his success: shooting. Griesel improved his 3-point and free-throw percentages every year at NDSU and shot 37.9% from 3 last year. But he’s still a 32.4% 3-point shooter for his career, and he’s never shot more than 2.2 3-pointers per game. The stage and defenders are larger in the Big Ten.

Look ahead: By parting ways with Abdelmassih, NU signified that it would rely less on the transfer portal to build its roster. But in 2022, you can’t ignore it. NU needed a mature lead ball handler to lead its offense. It probably needs a ready-made scorer to replace Bryce McGowens, too. Don’t be surprised if the Huskers dip into the portal again this offseason.

Headline: Doc Sadler leaves Nebraska basketball after NU eliminates his position

Hypothesis: Sadler is an Xs and Os coach, and his special assistant role limited his ability to influence Xs and Os. That’s an awkward fit. Best for both sides to move on.

Look ahead: The reason Sadler returned to NU in the first place was to coordinate the defense. Can Armon Gates or Nate Loenser assume that role? Could NU find an expert in defense and recruiting to fill its third assistant slot? Or maybe Hoiberg assumes more control of that department. Interesting question going forward.

