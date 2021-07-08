 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska basketball lands Arizona State transfer Alonzo Verge
0 comments
topical alert
BASKETBALL

Nebraska basketball lands Arizona State transfer Alonzo Verge

  • Updated
  • 0
Alonzo Verge

Alonzo Verge averaged 14.0 points per game for Arizona State last season.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Take a look back at the last five season of Nebraska men's basketball.

Nebraska men's basketball has landed Arizona State transfer Alonzo Verge.

Verge entered the transfer portal in May after two seasons at Arizona State. He started his college career at Moberly Area Community College in Missouri, where he averaged more than 30 points per game in 2018-19.

Verge, who is originally from Chicago, played in 23 games with 21 starts last season for Arizona State, which went 11-14 under sixth-year coach Bobby Hurley. Verge, a guard, averaged 14.0 points, 3.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Verge visited Nebraska earlier this week and has one season of eligibility remaining. Verge twice entered the NBA draft pool. In 2020 he withdrew and returned to Arizona State, and this year he withdrew again, but chose to spend his final college season somewhere else.

His addition fills the spot left by Dalano Banton, who announced last week that he'll stay in the NBA draft.

» Get the full story later today on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's edition of The World-Herald

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Chris Paul winning NBA Finals MVP?

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert