Nebraska basketball lands Arizona State transfer Alonzo Verge

Nebraska men's basketball has landed Arizona State transfer Alonzo Verge.

Verge entered the transfer portal in May after two seasons at Arizona State. He started his college career at Moberly Area Community College in Missouri, where he averaged more than 30 points per game in 2018-19.

Verge, who is originally from Chicago, played in 23 games with 21 starts last season for Arizona State, which went 11-14 under sixth-year coach Bobby Hurley. Verge, a guard, averaged 14.0 points, 3.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Verge visited Nebraska earlier this week and has one season of eligibility remaining. Verge twice entered the NBA draft pool. In 2020 he withdrew and returned to Arizona State, and this year he withdrew again, but chose to spend his final college season somewhere else.

His addition fills the spot left by Dalano Banton, who announced last week that he'll stay in the NBA draft.

» Get the full story later today on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's edition of The World-Herald