Nebraska basketball lands commitment from 'high-level shooter' Jamarques Lawrence

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg showed Lawrence — described as a “top-notch shooter” by 247Sports — where he might fit into Nebraska’s offense. Lawrence shares Hoiberg’s affinity for pace. And over the summer, Lawrence practiced running open around the same drag screens that Nebraska sets for its shooters in transition.

Lawrence called the fit a “no-brainer.” Hoiberg agreed.

“He told me I’m a really high-level shooter,” Lawrence said. “And he said that, with my shot-making ability, there’s no better system I can play in besides his.”

Next season Hoiberg can show Lawrence what he means. Nebraska has ranked top 55 in 3-pointers attempted per game in each of Hoiberg’s first two seasons, and that was before the Huskers had the shooters to match their philosophy.

For now, Lawrence is preparing for a high school schedule filled with opponents that feature highly ranked recruits. He wants to prove he can “rock out” on their level. And when his mother returns from her honeymoon in Hawaii, he wants to show her his new home.

“When she gets back here, we’ll be out there,” Lawrence said. “Us and (assistant coach) Matt (Abdelmassih), we’re already setting up the date.​"