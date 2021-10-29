Nebraska basketball lands commitment from 'high-level shooter' Jamarques Lawrence

LINCOLN — When it came time to choose his destination, three-star shooting guard Jamarques Lawrence prioritized camaraderie. And no team on Lawrence’s list displayed more than Nebraska.
Lawrence committed to the Huskers on Friday over Wake Forest, Cal and DePaul, among others. He built strong bonds with Wake Forest, too, but the Huskers made him feel at home.
“The vibe — I really can’t describe it,” Lawrence said. "The vibe is great. Off the court they’re always joking, always having a good time.”
Lawrence knew Nebraska guard C.J. Wilcher before either player ever considered playing college basketball in Lincoln.
Wilcher graduated from Roselle Catholic, where Lawrence is preparing for his senior season. And as Lawrence said, “I always knew C.J.” When Wilcher comes home from college, they play pickup hoops or work out together at their high school gym.
But Lawrence’s ties to the Huskers deepened during his official visit on the first weekend in October. The Huskers showed him their favorite hangouts in Lincoln. He traded phone numbers with Sam Hoiberg, Trey McGowens and Bryce McGowens. And whenever he encountered Nebraska fans, he felt welcome.
“They were just saying, ‘If you commit, we’ll be following you, we'll be supporting you hard,'" Lawrence said. “I felt the energy.”
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg showed Lawrence — described as a “top-notch shooter” by 247Sports — where he might fit into Nebraska’s offense. Lawrence shares Hoiberg’s affinity for pace. And over the summer, Lawrence practiced running open around the same drag screens that Nebraska sets for its shooters in transition.
Lawrence called the fit a “no-brainer.” Hoiberg agreed.
“He told me I’m a really high-level shooter,” Lawrence said. “And he said that, with my shot-making ability, there’s no better system I can play in besides his.”
Next season Hoiberg can show Lawrence what he means. Nebraska has ranked top 55 in 3-pointers attempted per game in each of Hoiberg’s first two seasons, and that was before the Huskers had the shooters to match their philosophy.
For now, Lawrence is preparing for a high school schedule filled with opponents that feature highly ranked recruits. He wants to prove he can “rock out” on their level. And when his mother returns from her honeymoon in Hawaii, he wants to show her his new home.
“When she gets back here, we’ll be out there,” Lawrence said. “Us and (assistant coach) Matt (Abdelmassih), we’re already setting up the date."
Lawrence becomes the fourth commit in Nebraska's 2022 class, joining junior college transfer Blaise Keita and California high schoolers Ramel Lloyd and Denim Dawson.