Nebraska basketball lands junior college center Blaise Keita

LINCOLN — Nebraska basketball picked up a post for its 2022 recruiting class Monday when Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College center Blaise Keita committed to the Huskers.

Keita, just eight games into his career at Coffeyville, is averaging 12.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game and shooting 75% from the free-throw line. The 6-foot-10, 235-pound native of Mali has to graduate from junior college, which means he won’t arrive at NU until summer 2022.

But the Huskers secured his commitment now because the recruiting attention is hot. Keita had offers from Minnesota, Arizona State, Baylor and Tennessee, among others.

“I’m excited to go play for Nebraska and coach Fred Hoiberg,” Keita told Pro Insight, a website that covers basketball. He has not yet returned calls from The World-Herald. “I wanted to commit early so that I could focus on my academics. They’ve been recruiting me hard since I’ve been at Coffeyville. I like how he develops players and his NBA background.”

Keita played for Mali in the under-19 FIBA World Cup, and his highlights from that tournament show he has several developed moves, a reliable jumper and run-the-floor skills that surpass NU’s current young posts, Eduardo Andre and Yvan Ouedraogo.