Nebraska basketball lands junior college center Blaise Keita

LINCOLN — Nebraska basketball picked up a post for its 2022 recruiting class Monday when Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College center Blaise Keita committed to the Huskers.
Keita, just eight games into his career at Coffeyville, is averaging 12.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game and shooting 75% from the free-throw line. The 6-foot-10, 235-pound native of Mali has to graduate from junior college, which means he won’t arrive at NU until summer 2022.
But the Huskers secured his commitment now because the recruiting attention is hot. Keita had offers from Minnesota, Arizona State, Baylor and Tennessee, among others.
“I’m excited to go play for Nebraska and coach Fred Hoiberg,” Keita told Pro Insight, a website that covers basketball. He has not yet returned calls from The World-Herald. “I wanted to commit early so that I could focus on my academics. They’ve been recruiting me hard since I’ve been at Coffeyville. I like how he develops players and his NBA background.”
Keita played for Mali in the under-19 FIBA World Cup, and his highlights from that tournament show he has several developed moves, a reliable jumper and run-the-floor skills that surpass NU’s current young posts, Eduardo Andre and Yvan Ouedraogo.
By the time Keita arrives, Ouedraogo would be in his fourth year, and Andre would be in his third. NU’s post recruit for the 2021 class, top-100 prospect Wilhelm Breidenbach, would be in his second year.
When Keita was at Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kansas, he was rated the No. 57 center in the country by 247Sports for the 2019 class. A Sunrise Facebook post has Keita listed with the Class of 2020. He signed with Coffeyville and has been dominant in short order, hitting 55.6% of his shots and grabbing nearly four offensive rebounds per game. Coffeyville is undefeated.