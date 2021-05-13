Nebraska basketball learns which Big Ten opponents it will face in 2021-22

After a COVID-shaped season full of empty seats, Pinnacle Bank Arena will get an enticing slate of Husker basketball home games in the Big Ten next season.

The league released its opponent pairings for the 2021-22 season on Thursday.

Nebraska will get home games against nearly all of the league's marquee teams. Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Purdue and Michigan State will all visit PBA.

NU will play home-and-home contests with Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers and Wisconsin. It has single road games at Minnesota, Illinois and Maryland — and single home games against Michigan State, Purdue and Penn State.

NU has 14 of its 20 Big Ten games against teams that made the NCAA tournament in 2021, although a handful of those teams — Rutgers and Iowa among them — will have significantly different starting lineups.

