Nebraska basketball lives up to hype during scrimmage of opening night event

LINCOLN — Nebraska women’s guard MiCole Cayton danced across the introduction stage. Men’s coach Fred Hoiberg chest-bumped Bryce McGowens before the scrimmage. And for the first time in 19 months, Husker fans could cheer on Nebraska’s basketball teams at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

When Hoiberg took the microphone on Friday night, he welcomed them back.

“It’s awesome to see you guys again,” Hoiberg told the crowd. “I promise you you’re going to love this team. They’ve got skill, shooting and athleticism. I promise they’re going to be a fun team to cheer for.”

The Huskers lived up to Hoiberg’s billing during their 24-minute scrimmage. Keisei Tominaga showcased range as deep as the “H” in Huskers at midcourt, drawing oops from the crowd with swish. Keon Edwards hit a couple 3s, too, and slammed powerful dunks all night. He and Tominaga led the Huskers’ white team to a 69-55 win over the McGowens-led red team.

Doc Sadler’s defense took most of the night off during Nebraska’s de facto all-star game. But an Alonzo Verge steal produced one of the evening’s best highlights. After slapping the ball away from Kobe Webster, Verge dove onto the floor to retrieve it. Still seated, he threw an outlet pass to Bryce McGownes, who threw an alley-oop to his brother Trey off the backboard.