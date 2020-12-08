Nebraska basketball must stay in 'attack mode' against Georgia Tech

LINCOLN — Fred Hoiberg called it a “snake.” And his Nebraska men’s basketball team has already been bitten once last by it.
That’s the 1-3-1 zone NU will face Wednesday night when Georgia Tech — the Huskers’ repeat opponent in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge — rolls in Pinnacle Bank Arena to immediately represent the step up in competition the team will face from here to eternity — or March. Whichever gets here sooner in the coronavirus pandemic.
The Yellow Jackets are the first of 22 straight power conference foes. No. 9 Creighton — which lost 73-72 to Kansas Tuesday — entertains Nebraska Friday night. The brutish Big Ten, with six Associated Press Top 25 teams, awaits after that.
Hoiberg said his Huskers (3-1), will compete better than they did against such foes last year. NU has better chemistry and day-to-day passion for the game, and when coaches make corrections in film sessions, players don’t take it personally. There’s more athleticism in the eight-man rotation, more length for defensive coordinator Doc Sadler’s pack-the-lane defense, more scoring options.
“We’re going to go out and compete every night,” Hoiberg said Tuesday. “Will it be good enough? I don’t know. But we will compete.”
First things first: Poking holes in the Yellow Jackets’ zone, which did not work well in losses to Georgia State and Mercer, but frustrated Kentucky into 21 turnovers in a 79-62 win.
“Georgia Tech really dominated that game from start to finish,” Hoiberg said.
That same defense smothered Nebraska last season in Atlanta, when the Huskers lost 73-56 in a game filled with increasingly rushed possessions and wayward shots
“There were a lot of trips up the court where we didn’t get any production,” said NU guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson, one of the few current Huskers to play in the 2019 game. “There’s a lot of ways we can attack it, and we’ve been going through it this week.”
A zone defense, Hoiberg said, is designed to disrupt the rhythm of an offense, and since NU wants to have briskly paced offensive possessions, Georgia Tech’s style can be frustrating, so Nebraska has to stay in “attack mode” for 40 minutes.
NU will have to withstand whatever Yellow Jackets star forward Moses Wright brings to the game, as well. The 6-foot-9 senior — who’s developed into one of college basketball’s best players after playing just one year of high school basketball — is averaging 24 points and 10.7 rebounds in three games. Georgia Tech plays much of its offense through Wright, who typically touches the ball once early in a possession near the 3-point line and functions well as a screener. Wright’s range, once small, is now out to 18-20 feet. In the paint, Wright uses a jump hook among his creative ways of scoring.
“He comes from all over the place,” Hoiberg said. “Transition — he’ll fly out of nowhere for tip dunks. He’s got great athleticism.”
Nebraska’s defense — often a sieve last season — has answers this year. NU averages 12 steals per game and routinely turns opponents’ mistakes into points. And thus far, the Huskers’ pack-it-in style hasn’t hurt them much when foes shoot 3-pointers at a 28% clip.
Georgia Tech — averaging 90 points per game — and Creighton will pose a new kind of challenge.
“We’re going to have to do what we have to do,” guard Dalano Banton said. “Play defense, be on ball, and be in our help, knowing that we do give up size. Man, just knowing we’re going to have to play the way we play — and we’re going to have to do it together for the whole 40 minutes, through the adversity and the fire.”
Meet the 2020-21 Nebraska men's basketball team
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222,
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.