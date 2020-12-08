Nebraska basketball must stay in 'attack mode' against Georgia Tech

First things first: Poking holes in the Yellow Jackets’ zone, which did not work well in losses to Georgia State and Mercer, but frustrated Kentucky into 21 turnovers in a 79-62 win.

“Georgia Tech really dominated that game from start to finish,” Hoiberg said.

That same defense smothered Nebraska last season in Atlanta, when the Huskers lost 73-56 in a game filled with increasingly rushed possessions and wayward shots

“There were a lot of trips up the court where we didn’t get any production,” said NU guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson, one of the few current Huskers to play in the 2019 game. “There’s a lot of ways we can attack it, and we’ve been going through it this week.”

A zone defense, Hoiberg said, is designed to disrupt the rhythm of an offense, and since NU wants to have briskly paced offensive possessions, Georgia Tech’s style can be frustrating, so Nebraska has to stay in “attack mode” for 40 minutes.