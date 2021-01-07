Nebraska basketball on track to play Indiana Sunday

The Nebraska basketball team remains on track to play its game against Indiana on Sunday after the team practiced on Thursday, a team source said.

NU had not practiced on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, pausing after it postponed its Tuesday night game at Purdue out of an abundance of caution for student-athlete health.

NU restarted workouts Thursday.

If any player tested positive for COVID-19, he would, by Big Ten rule, have to sit out 17 days from competition. Earlier this year, that rule was 21 days. Husker center Eduardo Andre sat out for that long after his COVID case.

