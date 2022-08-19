Nebraska basketball opening night to feature rapper EST Gee

Nebraska’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will host their annual opening night event on Friday, Sept. 30 at Pinnacle Bank Arena, according to a release.

The event begins at 7 p.m. and will include remarks from coaches Fred Hoiberg and Amy Williams, contests involving players from both programs and a performance from rapper EST Gee.

“Opening Night with Husker Hoops has become an event that our team really looks forward to each year,” Williams added. “It is exciting for us to get back into Pinnacle Bank Arena with the best fans in the country. Husker men’s and women’s basketball teams will be fun to watch this year, and we hope everyone takes advantage of this opportunity to get a sneak peek.”

Williams’ Huskers return five starters from a team that finished 24-9 last season and lost to Gonzaga in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The group is led by All-Big Ten guards Jaz Shelley and Sam Haiby, Freshman of the Year Alexis Markowski, All-Big Ten forward Isabelle Bourne and sophomore Allison Weidner.

NU added Omaha native and South Dakota transfer Maddie Krull, a two-year starter from a team that went to the NCAA Sweet 16 in 2022, to its roster this offseason.

The Husker men added three Division I transfers in Lincoln native Sam Griesel (North Dakota State), Emmanuel Bandoumel (SMU) and Juwan Gary (Alabama) to a roster that includes returners Derrick Walker, C.J. Wilcher, Wilhelm Breidenbach, Keisei Tominaga, Quran McPherson and Oleg Kojenets.

The Huskers also added a top-30 recruiting class that includes top junior college big man Blaise Keita, 4-star guard Ramel Lloyd, 3-star guard Jamarques Lawrence and 3-star forward Denim Dawson, who enrolled in school last winter.