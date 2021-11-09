Nebraska basketball opens season with loss to Western Illinois

LINCOLN — Nebraska opened its season with a 75-74 loss against Western Illinois on Tuesday.

With six seconds to play, Alonzo Verge dribbled the length of the court and missed a wild reverse layup at the buzzer. Verge (26 points) and Bryce McGowens (25 points) combined for 51 of Nebraska’s 74 points on 38 of its 59 shots. Verge added 13 rebounds and five of Nebraska’s six assists.

He also split two free throws with 16.6 seconds to play, which led to a pick-and-pop for Leathernecks forward Luka Barisic. Barisic drained the 3-pointer and put Western ahead for the first time in over three minutes.

Barisic finished with 12 points. Trenton Massner led Western with 21.WIU hammered NU on the boards, 57-37, with 27 offensive rebounds. Husker coach Fred Hoiberg said Nebraska was "manhandled."

Nebraska will host Sam Houston State on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

