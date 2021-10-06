 Skip to main content
Nebraska basketball picked 11th in preseason Big Ten poll
BASKETBALL

Meet the Nebraska men's basketball team for the 2021-22 season.

Nebraska basketball was picked to finish 11th in the Big Ten preseason media poll released Wednesday.

With 105 voting points, the Huskers finished 24 points above Northwestern and Penn State that tied for 12th and 44 points behind 10th-place Wisconsin.

The Huskers were picked 13th a year ago and finished last.

Michigan and Purdue finished with 373 points, but the Wolverines' 13 first-place votes edged the Boilermakers' 12 to claim the preseason No. 1 spot. Illinois finished third with 320 points.

With 20 votes, Michigan’s Caleb Houstan was named the preseason freshman of the year. Michigan State’s Max Christie finished second with seven votes, and Nebraska's Bryce McGowens had one vote to finish third. 

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn received 11 preseason player of the year votes. Purdue guard Jaden Ivy earned five, and Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell earned four. Michigan center Hunter Dickinson and Indiana Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis received three each. Purdue forward Trevion Williams rounded out the top five with two votes.

Cockburn, Ivey, Dickinson, Jackson-Davis and Liddell also made the preseason all-conference team. 

Big Ten preseason media poll

1. Michigan 373 (13)

2. Purdue 373 (12)

3. Illinois 320

4. Ohio State 316

5. Maryland 269

6. Michigan State 262

7. Indiana 219

8. Rutgers 208

9. Iowa 150

10. Wisconsin 149

11. Nebraska 105

T12. Northwestern 81

T12. Penn State 81

14. Minnesota 34

Player of the year voting

1. Kofi Cockburn (11)

2. Jaden Ivey (5)

3. E.J. Liddell (4)

T4. Hunter Dickinson (3)

T4. Trayce Jackson-Davis (3)

6. Trevion Williams (2)

Freshman of the year voting

Caleb Houstan (20)

Max Christie (7)

Bryce McGowens (1)

All-Big Ten voting

Kofi Cockburn (27)

E.J. Liddell (26)

Hunter Dickinson (25)

Jaden Ivey, Purdue (21)

Trayce Jackson-Davis (20)

Others receiving votes:

Trevion Williams, Purdue (10)

Eric Ayala, Maryland (4)

Andre Curbelo, Illinois (2), DeVante Jones, Michigan (2),

Geo Baker, Rutgers (1)

Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers (1)

Caleb Houstan, Michigan (1)​

Get to know the 2021-22 Nebraska men's basketball team.

