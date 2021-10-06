Nebraska basketball picked 11th in preseason Big Ten poll

Nebraska basketball was picked to finish 11th in the Big Ten preseason media poll released Wednesday.

With 105 voting points, the Huskers finished 24 points above Northwestern and Penn State that tied for 12th and 44 points behind 10th-place Wisconsin.

The Huskers were picked 13th a year ago and finished last.

Michigan and Purdue finished with 373 points, but the Wolverines' 13 first-place votes edged the Boilermakers' 12 to claim the preseason No. 1 spot. Illinois finished third with 320 points.

With 20 votes, Michigan’s Caleb Houstan was named the preseason freshman of the year. Michigan State’s Max Christie finished second with seven votes, and Nebraska's Bryce McGowens had one vote to finish third.

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn received 11 preseason player of the year votes. Purdue guard Jaden Ivy earned five, and Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell earned four. Michigan center Hunter Dickinson and Indiana Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis received three each. Purdue forward Trevion Williams rounded out the top five with two votes.

Cockburn, Ivey, Dickinson, Jackson-Davis and Liddell also made the preseason all-conference team.

Big Ten preseason media poll