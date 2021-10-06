Nebraska basketball picked 11th in preseason Big Ten poll

Nebraska basketball was picked to finish 11th in the Big Ten preseason media poll released Wednesday.
With 105 voting points, the Huskers finished 24 points above Northwestern and Penn State that tied for 12th and 44 points behind 10th-place Wisconsin.
The Huskers were picked 13th a year ago and finished last.
Michigan and Purdue finished with 373 points, but the Wolverines' 13 first-place votes edged the Boilermakers' 12 to claim the preseason No. 1 spot. Illinois finished third with 320 points.
With 20 votes, Michigan’s Caleb Houstan was named the preseason freshman of the year. Michigan State’s Max Christie finished second with seven votes, and Nebraska's Bryce McGowens had one vote to finish third.
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn received 11 preseason player of the year votes. Purdue guard Jaden Ivy earned five, and Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell earned four. Michigan center Hunter Dickinson and Indiana Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis received three each. Purdue forward Trevion Williams rounded out the top five with two votes.
Cockburn, Ivey, Dickinson, Jackson-Davis and Liddell also made the preseason all-conference team.
Big Ten preseason media poll
1. Michigan 373 (13)
2. Purdue 373 (12)
3. Illinois 320
4. Ohio State 316
5. Maryland 269
6. Michigan State 262
7. Indiana 219
8. Rutgers 208
9. Iowa 150
10. Wisconsin 149
11. Nebraska 105
T12. Northwestern 81
T12. Penn State 81
14. Minnesota 34
Player of the year voting
1. Kofi Cockburn (11)
2. Jaden Ivey (5)
3. E.J. Liddell (4)
T4. Hunter Dickinson (3)
T4. Trayce Jackson-Davis (3)
6. Trevion Williams (2)
Freshman of the year voting
Caleb Houstan (20)
Max Christie (7)
Bryce McGowens (1)
All-Big Ten voting
Kofi Cockburn (27)
E.J. Liddell (26)
Hunter Dickinson (25)
Jaden Ivey, Purdue (21)
Trayce Jackson-Davis (20)
Others receiving votes:
Trevion Williams, Purdue (10)
Eric Ayala, Maryland (4)
Andre Curbelo, Illinois (2), DeVante Jones, Michigan (2),
Geo Baker, Rutgers (1)
Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers (1)
Caleb Houstan, Michigan (1)
Videos: Get to know Nebraska men's basketball
Get to know the 2021-22 Nebraska men's basketball team.
Nebraska basketball's Trey McGowens "intense practices days in and day out"
Nebraska basketball's Lat Mayen "despite roster changes, the work ethic is still the same"
Nebraska basketball's C.J. Wilcher on what drew him to Nebraska
Nebraska basketball's Wilhelm Breidenbach thinks he can contribute immediately
Bryce McGowens on being Nebraska basketball's first five-star recruit
Husker men's basketball players talk teammates' roles
Derrick Walker on his leadership role and teamwork
Kobe Webster talks coming back for his 5th year
Keon Edwards on basketball I.Q. and Big Ten competition
Alonzo Verge Jr. on new teammates and choosing Nebraska