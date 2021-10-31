Nebraska basketball plays hot in first half to defeat Colorado in exhibition game

LINCOLN — When the ball is "poppin’" and the players are cutting, Alonzo Verge said, Nebraska’s offense functions “way easier.”
When the ball is poppin', the players are cutting and the defense forces 11 turnovers, as it did during the first half of Nebraska’s 82-67 exhibition win over Colorado on Sunday, the offense looks unstoppable.
The Huskers built a 33-11 lead in less than 10 minutes against a 2021 NCAA tournament participant that entered Sunday 35th in Ken Pomeroy’s preseason rankings. Nebraska’s speed and skill overwhelmed Colorado’s bigger, stronger players early. And after a season spent explaining what their offense could be, the Huskers showed a matinee crowd what it looks like when it’s humming.
“Slowly but surely, I feel like we’re getting along with the offense Coach has us running,” Verge said. “Our pace was good today. We came out really strong.”
With 13:14 to play in the first half, Verge jumped a pass and zipped a pass to C.J. Wilcher, who swished a right corner 3 to give Nebraska a 21-9 lead. On the next possession, Wilcher and Wilhelm Breidenbach forced a turnover by Colorado guard Nique Clifford. And after Breidenbach corralled the steal, he threw the outlet pass to Kesei Tominaga, who canned a 3 from a step inside the cursive “S” in Nebraska’s midcourt logo, which forced a timeout from Colorado coach Tad Boyle and led to a chest-bump celebration with Derrick Walker.
The sequence lasted 30 seconds but capped a 15-2 Nebraska run. And after Tominaga's 3, the Husker crowd came alive.
“I thought our hand activity was outstanding,” coach Fred Hoiberg said. “We got it goin’ there for a stretch midway through the first half where we hit I think three or four 3s in a row and really got the crowd into it.”
The crowd rose again after Trey McGowens put the Huskers ahead 67-40 with 12:27 to play. But in the four minutes that followed, Nebraska’s fans and offense fell silent.
The Huskers failed to score for 4:13 and had more turnovers (four) than made field goals during Colorado’s ensuing 17-2 run. Evan Battey made two free throws that cut Nebraska’s lead to 69-57 with 5:14 to play, and while the Huskers held on to win, they noticed some troubling trends.
Hoiberg said the Huskers strayed from the simple offense that helped them build their big lead. Derrick Walker said Nebraska committed too many turnovers. And Colorado grabbed six of its 23 offensive rebounds during that run.
“That's the biggest thing that you take out of this,” Hoiberg said. “That's how they got back in the game.”
Hoiberg praised Walker and Breidenbach for battling Colorado’s Big Ten-like size under the basket, but the coach wanted to see more fight from his guards.
Nebraska teaches its players to create a “rebound area” by making first contact on boxouts, but “(the Buffaloes) were doing it to us all game,” Hoiberg said.
As Hoiberg said Wednesday, the Huskers can’t achieve their goals if they don’t improve as rebounders. That’s why Hoiberg scheduled Colorado.
The Buffaloes, like many Big Ten teams, are bullies. They boast strong size, and Nebraska couldn’t navigate that challenge Sunday.
In highlighting that shortcoming, Hoiberg hopes that the Huskers will learn how to fix it faster. They have nine days to prepare for their season opener against Western Illinois. Although they finished 2-0 in exhibition play, they also exhibited flaws.
Between ball security, rebounding and defensive gambles — the Huskers’ handsy defense resulted in early foul trouble for Verge, McGowens and Breidenbach — Nebraska understands its blemishes better than it did a week ago.
“These two games were just about learning,” Walker said. “Just seeing where we’re at. So we accomplished something with this game.”
Noteworthy
Maturing McGowens: Four days after scoring four points on 2-of-8 shooting, freshman Bryce McGowens led all scorers with 15 points. And the Huskers trusted him with point guard duties during a two-minute stretch when Verge and Trey McGowens sat with foul trouble.
Nebraska scored once in three possessions with McGowens running the offense, but he threw a pretty bounce pass to Walker to produce that basket.
McGowens said earlier this preseason that Walker has been an important mentor for him. And when McGowens scored his first points — a layup he finished while being fouled — Sunday, Walker was the first to greet him.
“You can look around and see some of the guys just thinking about the game and just maybe having a little jitters,” Walker said. “So to see him get that first one and just relax and calm down, it was great.”
Simple plays: With 2:31 to play in the first half, Trey McGowens pushed the ball across half court with options. On his right, his brother Bryce darted toward the rim, with a defender standing in the passing lane. On his left, Lat Mayen and Tominaga stood alone for 3-pointers.
McGowens chose Bryce, who couldn't finish the alley-oop pass Trey threw high to avoid deflections. After the game, Hoiberg cited the play as an example of how Nebraska strayed from the style that helped build its early lead.
“We stopped making simple plays,” Hoiberg said. “We had Kesei all by himself, and we tried to throw a lob over a defender. We just got away from what was successful out there.”
Hot shooting, and cold: As Hoiberg said Sunday, the Huskers will not always shoot 44% from 3 on 27 attempts. So just because they did it against Colorado doesn’t mean that they will beat every team of the Buffaloes’ ilk.
Jump-shooting teams yield wide outcome ranges. Case in point: Nebraska scored 33 points in 10 minutes and two points in seven minutes Sunday. The Huskers shot 5 for 7 from 3 during the first stretch and 0 for 6 during the second. And not necessarily because they got better looks during the first half, though they did.
Point is, shooters go cold. And when they do, their long misses can lead to transition opportunities.
So as good as Nebraska looked Sunday, it might look just as bad later. Husker fans shouldn’t overreact.