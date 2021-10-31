Nebraska basketball plays hot in first half to defeat Colorado in exhibition game

Nebraska scored once in three possessions with McGowens running the offense, but he threw a pretty bounce pass to Walker to produce that basket.

McGowens said earlier this preseason that Walker has been an important mentor for him. And when McGowens scored his first points — a layup he finished while being fouled — Sunday, Walker was the first to greet him.

“You can look around and see some of the guys just thinking about the game and just maybe having a little jitters,” Walker said. “So to see him get that first one and just relax and calm down, it was great.”

Simple plays: With 2:31 to play in the first half, Trey McGowens pushed the ball across half court with options. On his right, his brother Bryce darted toward the rim, with a defender standing in the passing lane. On his left, Lat Mayen and Tominaga stood alone for 3-pointers.

McGowens chose Bryce, who couldn't finish the alley-oop pass Trey threw high to avoid deflections. After the game, Hoiberg cited the play as an example of how Nebraska strayed from the style that helped build its early lead.

“We stopped making simple plays,” Hoiberg said. “We had Kesei all by himself, and we tried to throw a lob over a defender. We just got away from what was successful out there.”